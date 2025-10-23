Creator Television® Launches On-Demand Offerings on Plex and Xumo Play

Expansion of Distribution Deals Marks the Network & Content Studio's AVOD Debut

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2025 /CNW/ -- Sabio Holdings (TSXV: SBIO) (OTCQB: SABOF) (the "Company" or "Sabio"), a Los Angeles-based ad-tech company specializing in helping top global brands reach, engage, and validate (R.E.V.) streaming TV audiences, today announced its owned and operated streaming network, Creator Television® (Creator TV) has launched its AVOD (ad-supported video-on-demand) offering on Plex and Xumo Play.

The new AVOD offering on global media streaming company Plex, and Xumo Play, a leading free streaming service from Xumo, the streaming joint venture between Comcast and Charter Communications, will be available on the services' desktop, mobile, and connected TV apps.

The AVOD launch for Creator TV, the first creator-led streaming network and content studio dedicated to bringing the authenticity and energy of social media storytelling to TV, is an expansion of its FAST (free ad-supported television) channel distribution deals announced earlier this year on Amazon Fire TV Channels, Anoki LiveTVx, Plex, Sling Freestream, and Xumo Play. Creator TV will continue to grow and significantly expand its premium on-demand content offerings in the coming months.

"By providing creator-led franchises on demand, we're giving today's audiences the opportunity to stream some of the world's most popular content creators, anytime, anywhere, on Plex and Xumo Play," said Kristi Chiou, Head of Operations for Creator TV. "This new AVOD offering lets fans dive into their favorite creators' content on their own time – no waiting for scheduled programming. It's a more flexible, binge-worthy way to watch."

"Providing audiences with an on-demand option to watch Creator TV is the perfect complement to our distribution strategy," added Joe Ochoa, Co-Founder and General Manager, Creator Television. "Our FAST channel is the window into our world, and if a viewer wants to binge a specific creator, they can do that with AVOD."

The Creator TV AVOD offering will feature a curated lineup of original formats and storytelling titles from the network's tentpole creators, including Trey Kennedy, Julie Nolke, Jenny Lorenzo, Daphnique Springs, and more. Among the AVOD titles are "Trey Kennedy Are You For Real?," "Julie's Fine, Everything's Fine" with Julie Nolke, "Jenny Lorenzo Presents Latinos Be Like," and "Daphnique Springs Single Female."

About Sabio

Sabio Holdings (TSXV: SBIO, OTCQB: SABOF) is a technology and services leader in the fast-growing ad-supported streaming space. Its cloud-based, end-to-end technology stack works with top blue-chip, global brands and the agencies that represent them to reach, engage, and validate (R.E.V.) streaming audiences.

Sabio consists of a proprietary ad-serving technology platform that partners with the top ad-supported streaming platforms and apps in the world and App Science™, a non-cookie-based software as a service (SAAS) analytics and insights platform with AI natural language capabilities, and Creator Television® (Creator TV), the first creator-led streaming network and content studio dedicated to bringing the authenticity and energy of social media storytelling to TV.

About Plex

Plex is solving the streaming media chaos, making it quick and easy to discover, enjoy, and share any movie or TV show being streamed online, acting as one window into ALL streaming services, including those you subscribe to. With FAST channels, premium movie rentals, and Live TV channels available to stream in 81 languages, Plex leads the streaming industry with international content. Partnering with some of the biggest names in entertainment, Plex has a continuously growing library of free third-party entertainment spanning virtually all genres, interests, and languages.

Plex is the first and only streaming platform to offer access to free entertainment - including tens of thousands of free titles, movies, and TV shows on-demand, as well as hundreds of free-to-stream live TV channels and premium movie rentals - paired with a user's own personal media collection. For more, visit https://plex.tv, follow @plex on Twitter, or find us on Facebook and Instagram.

