Creator Television® Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

Featuring Monthlong Programming and Recognizing Company Leaders

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2025 /CNW/ -- Sabio Holdings (TSXV: SBIO) (OTCQB: SABOF) ("Sabio" or the "Company"), a Los Angeles-based ad-tech company that helps leading global brands reach, engage, and validate (R.E.V.) streaming TV audiences, today announced special monthlong programming for Hispanic Heritage Month on its owned and operated network, Creator Television® (Creator TV). The programming will also recognize members of Sabio's leadership team.

Creator TV is the first creator-led streaming network and content studio dedicated to bringing the authenticity and energy of social media storytelling to TV. Hispanic Heritage Month recognizes the many contributions made to the history and culture of the United States by Hispanic and Latino Americans

Beginning on September 15, Creator TV's FAST channel (Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television) will feature Cuban American favorite Jenny Lorenzo's "Latinos Be Like," a brutally honest sketch comedy show that's a laugh-out-loud celebration of Latinidad.

Award-Winning Content Creator, Voice Actor and Digital Producer Jenny Lorenzo said, "Hispanic Heritage Month is a time to celebrate the richness of our stories, the strength of our roots, and the beauty of our culture. As a proud Cuban American, I love bringing my abuela and family's humor and heart into everything I do—whether I'm in front of or behind the camera. Our voices matter—on screen, behind the scenes, and in every corner of this country."

The month also recognizes the impactful contributions of Hispanic and Latino leaders who play a vital role in guiding the strategy and success of Sabio and Creator TV behind the scenes. Sabio's Director of Marketing Andrea Aldana shares, "Hispanic Heritage Month is a powerful reminder of the diverse voices, stories, and cultures that shape us and drive more authentic creativity in our industry. As a Latina in marketing, I'm proud to help bring our stories to the forefront and make sure our voices are seen and heard—not just this month, but all year long."

Co-Founder and Head of Content Charlie Ibarra said, "I'm deeply proud of my Mexican and Colombian roots—not just during Hispanic Heritage Month, but every day. It's an honor to uplift our stories, champion authentic representation, and help kick open doors for the next generation of Hispanic and Latino storytellers to lead, inspire, and thrive."

About Creator Television

Creator Television® (Creator TV) is the first creator-led streaming network and content studio dedicated to bringing the authenticity and energy of social media storytelling to TV. We are redefining television by producing and distributing original TV shows led by the world's most entertaining social stars. Our mission is bold yet simple: to increase representation in television by showcasing creator-led programming that better reflects today's diverse world. Creator TV's featured tentpole titles are led by Uncle Roger, Jenny Lorenzo, Trey Kennedy, QPark, Daphnique Springs, Julie Nolke, and Lenarr Young. We launched our first free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel on Plex in January 2025, followed by distribution deals with Sling Freestream, Anoki LiveTVx, Xumo Play, and Amazon Fire TV Channels, with additional distribution coming soon. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Creator TV is owned and operated by Sabio, an award-winning leader in the connected television (CTV) advertising technology industry.

Learn more at creatortelevision.com

About Sabio

Sabio Holdings (TSXV: SBIO, OTCQB: SABOF) is a technology and services leader in the fast-growing ad-supported streaming space. Its cloud-based, end-to-end technology stack works with top blue-chip, global brands and the agencies that represent them to reach, engage, and validate (R.E.V.) streaming audiences.

Sabio consists of a proprietary ad-serving technology platform that partners with the top ad-supported streaming platforms and apps in the world, App Science™, a non-cookie-based software as a service (SAAS) analytics and insights platform with AI natural language capabilities, and Creator Television®(Creator TV), the first creator-led streaming network and content studio dedicated to bringing the authenticity and energy of social media storytelling to TV.

For more information, visit: sabioctv.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: Sajid Premji, Chief Financial Officer, [email protected], Phone: 1.844.974.2662; Sam Wang, Investor Relations, [email protected]

