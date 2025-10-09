Creator Television and World Poker Tour® Announce Inaugural "Creator Poker Championship"

First-of-its-kind poker tournament features top creators, including King Bach and Wengie

Marks Creator Television's entry into the gaming and sports genres

TORONTO, Oct. 9, 2025 /CNW/ -- Sabio Holdings (TSXV: SBIO) (OTCQB: SABOF) (the "Company" or "Sabio"), a Los Angeles-based ad-tech company specializing in helping top global brands reach, engage, and validate (R.E.V.) streaming TV audiences, today announced that Creator Television, its owned and operated streaming network, and World Poker Tour® will co-produce the "Creator Poker Championship," a first-of-its-kind poker tournament featuring popular content creators.

The Creator Poker Championship, livestreamed on Creator Television and WPT distribution channels on Dec 18, will feature social media stars including King Bach, Wengie, Daphnique Springs, Soy, and Jenny Lorenzo.

"Partnering with WPT® on this incredible event is a dream collaboration. It brings an exciting and unique spin to an already successful global franchise," said Joe Ochoa, Co-founder and General Manager of Creator Television. "This event also marks Creator TV's entry into the sports and gaming genres --something we are excited to expand alongside creator partners. It's going to be a fun game."

In its 23rd season, World Poker Tour® is the premier name in internationally televised gaming and entertainment, having held tournaments in 48 countries since 2002. Creator Television is the first creator-led streaming network and content studio dedicated to bringing the authenticity and energy of social media storytelling to TV. This live event will be a tentpole for Creator Television Sports, an expansion of the streaming network's programming.

"We're thrilled to partner with Creator Television to bring this epic lineup of creators to the table. It's heavy competition, big personalities, and can't miss poker," said Loc Sondheim, VP of WPT Studios.

The televised event offers unique brand integrations for advertisers, enabling them to reach highly engaged fans of existing creators and the WPT® audience.

The Creator Poker Championship will be held in Las Vegas on Dec. 18, 2025. Viewers can watch the tournament on Creator Television on Amazon Fire TV Channels, LiveTVx, Plex, Sling Freestream, and Xumo Play, and on WPT's YouTube, Twitch, and streaming distribution channels.

About Sabio

‍Sabio Holdings (TSXV: SBIO, OTCQB: SABOF) is a technology and services leader in the fast-growing ad-supported streaming space. Its cloud-based, end-to-end technology stack works with top blue-chip, global brands and the agencies that represent them to reach, engage, and validate (R.E.V.) streaming audiences.

Sabio consists of a proprietary ad-serving technology platform that partners with the top ad-supported streaming platforms and apps in the world and App Science™, a non-cookie-based software as a service (SAAS) analytics and insights platform with AI natural language capabilities, and Creator Television® (Creator TV), the first creator-led streaming network and content studio dedicated to bringing the authenticity and energy of social media storytelling to TV.

About the World Poker Tour®

World Poker Tour® (WPT®) is the premier name in internationally televised gaming and entertainment with brand presence in land-based tournaments, television, online, and mobile. WPT has hosted live poker tournaments in 48 countries, drawn more than 400,000 total entries, and awarded more than $1.5 billion in prize money. Leading innovation in the sport of poker since 2002, WPT ignited the global poker boom with the creation of a unique television show, which has broadcast globally in more than 150 countries and territories and is currently producing its 23rd season. Season 23 of WPT is sponsored by ClubWPT.com. ClubWPT.com is a unique online membership site that offers inside access to the WPT, as well as a sweepstakes-based poker club available in 46 states and territories across the United States, Australia, Canada, France, and the United Kingdom. WPT also participates in strategic brand license, partnership, and sponsorship opportunities. In 2012, the WPT Foundation was launched, which has gone on to raise $45 million over 10 years and 50 events. For more information, go to WPT.com.

