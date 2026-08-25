CRDN Highway 955 Checkpoint Takes In Effect

LA LOCHE, SK, Aug. 25, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Clearwater River Dene Nation (CRDN) advises media, industry and the public that its Highway 955 Safety Checkpoint is now in effect as of 9:00AM Tuesday, August 25, 2026. The checkpoint is located on the CRDN Reserve north of La Loche along the principal route into uranium exploration areas of the western Athabasca Basin. All parties travelling through the CRDN's reserve will be requested to check in.

Photo caption: CRDN Highway 955 Safety Checkpoint, north of La Loche, Saskatchewan

The checkpoint responds to the rapid growth of uranium exploration and the Nation's continuing need for reliable, current information about industrial activity within its Traditional Territory. It will support community and public safety, environmental oversight, communication with industry and CRDN's responsibilities as steward of its lands, waters, resources and Treaty rights.

Companies, contractors and other industry representatives travelling to conduct industrial work will be asked to provide basic information, including the company represented, the general nature and location of the work, its anticipated duration, and appropriate corporate or site contact information. This information will help CRDN understand where and when activities are occurring and maintain effective communication with those operating in its Territory.

All checkpoint operations and checks will be conducted in a lawful, peaceful, respectful and professional manner by trained, uniformed CRDN personnel. The checkpoint is intended to improve information-sharing, safety, transparency and accountability. It is not intended to interfere with lawful travel or responsible industrial activity.

CRDN remains open to responsible uranium exploration and mining development and will continue working constructively with governments, regulators and companies that respect Indigenous rights, meaningful engagement and Nation-led monitoring processes. The CRDN is a rightful Indigenous Government jurisdiction and it is and will continue to function as the rightful owner, steward and guardian of its lands, that it uses and occupies.

SOURCE Clearwater River Dene Nation

MEDIA CONTACT: CRDN, John Desjarlais, Senior Engagement Guardian | Email: [email protected]; Clearwater River Dene Nation | La Loche, Saskatchewan