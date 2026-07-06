Clearwater River Dene Nation Announces Indigenous Industry Monitoring Checkpoint for Western Athabasca Basin

CLEARWATER, SK, July 6, 2026 /CNW/ - The Clearwater River Dene Nation (CRDN) today announced that it will establish an Industry Monitoring Checkpoint on Highway 955 with uniformed and deputized CRDN Guardians on the Clearwater River Dene Nation Reserve, north of La Loche, Saskatchewan, beginning in August 2026.

The checkpoint forms part of a broader Nation-led initiative to improve accountability, communication and awareness respecting industrial activities occurring throughout the Clearwater River Dene Nation's Traditional Territory in the western Athabasca Basin.

CRDN Highway 955 Checkpoint (CNW Group/Clearwater River Dene Nation)

Companies, contractors and other industry representatives travelling through the checkpoint to conduct industrial activities within the CRDN Traditional Territory will be requested by the CRDN Guardians to identify the company they represent, the general nature and location of their work, the anticipated duration of activities and appropriate corporate and site contact information. Information collected will assist the Nation in maintaining an up-to-date understanding of industrial activities occurring throughout its Territory and in improving communication between industry and the Nation.

Chief Teddy Clark said the initiative has become necessary because of the unprecedented pace of uranium exploration occurring throughout the western Athabasca Basin.

"For too long our Nation has had no reliable way of knowing who is entering our Territory, where companies are working or how often industrial activities are occurring. That situation is no longer acceptable. This monitoring system is a practical, lawful and responsible response that will improve accountability while helping protect our lands, waters, Treaty rights and the safety of land occupancy users within our Traditional Territory."

The Clearwater River Dene Nation emphasized that it is not opposed to responsible uranium exploration or mining development. The Nation has established constructive working relationships with several companies operating within its Traditional Territory and remains committed to working collaboratively with industry proponents that respect Indigenous rights, meaningful engagement and Nation-led unequivocal process.

However, the Nation believes the rapid expansion of uranium exploration, combined with existing notification and consultation practices, has created an unacceptable level of uncertainty regarding who is conducting work, where activities are occurring and the cumulative level of industrial activity taking place across the Traditional Territory.

The CRDN Highway 955 Industry Monitoring Checkpoint is intended to address that information gap by improving communication, supporting public safety, strengthening environmental oversight and assisting the Nation in carrying out its responsibilities as stewards of its Traditional Territory.

The Clearwater River Dene Nation looks forward to continuing to work constructively with governments, regulators and responsible industry while ensuring that industrial activities occurring within its Traditional Territory are undertaken in a manner that respects Indigenous rights, protects the environment and promotes greater transparency and accountability.

SOURCE Clearwater River Dene Nation

CRDN Contact: John Desjarlais Senior Engagement Guardian, Email- [email protected], Clearwater River Dene NationClearwater, Saskatchewan