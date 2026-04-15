Crazy Uncle Expands with Citrus Crusher as RTD Popularity Climbs

Crusher launches in LCBO with Must Try status

TORONTO, April 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Ontario-based beverage brand Crazy Uncle is expanding its flavour-forward ready to drink lineup with the launch of Citrus Crusher, a refreshing 5% ABV lemon lime hard soda featuring a subtle hint of mint and no artificial sweeteners.

The new release comes as demand for ready to drink beverages continues to accelerate. In Ontario alone, RTD coolers grew 21 percent year over year in 2025, underscoring strong consumer interest in convenient, flavour-driven options.

Twist of lemon, squeeze of lime, hint of mint. (CNW Group/Crazy Uncle)

Since 2016, Crazy Uncle has built a reputation for hard sodas made with natural ingredients and cane sugar, including its flagship Hard Root Beer.

"We've always been about flavours that feel familiar but still surprise," said Davide Codispoti, Co-Founder of Crazy Uncle. "With Citrus Crusher, we leaned into bright citrus and added a hint of mint to create something refreshing, balanced, and unexpected."

Citrus Crusher launches in 250 LCBO locations across Ontario in April 2026, with expanded distribution to more than 500 stores anticipated by summer. The new release is also featured in the LCBO Block Pile program at select locations with Must Try Flavour designation, supported by a limited-time introductory price of $2.95, down from $3.20.

For more information and availability, visit crazyuncle.ca or follow @CrazyUncleCocktails on Instagram.

About Crazy Uncle

Founded in 2016, Crazy Uncle is an Ontario-based craft-inspired beverage brand rooted in nostalgia, quality, and bold flavour. Known for its Hard Root Beer, Hard Cream Soda, and Strawberry and Orange Hard Cream Soda varieties, the brand is committed to real ingredients and cane sugar, with no artificial sweeteners. Today, Crazy Uncle is available in more than 500 LCBO stores and approximately 1,000 retail locations across Ontario. In addition to Ontario, Crazy Uncle products are available in retailers across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, New Brunswick, and Newfoundland.

SOURCE Crazy Uncle

Media Contact: Davide Codispoti, Co-Founder, 361 Degrees Inc., 416-636-3554 ext. 228, [email protected]