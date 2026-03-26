Crazy Uncle Debuts Citrus Crusher As Flavour Forward Hard Soda

TORONTO, March 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Ontario-based beverage brand Crazy Uncle debuts Citrus Crusher, a 5% ABV lemon-lime hard soda with a hint of mint and no artificial sweeteners--the latest addition to its flavour-forward RTD lineup.

The launch comes as demand for ready to drink beverages continues to grow. In Ontario, RTD coolers increased 21% year over year in 2025, reflecting strong consumer appetite for flavour forward options.

Twist of lemon, squeeze of lime, hint of mint. (CNW Group/Crazy Uncle)

Since 2016, Crazy Uncle has built a reputation for hard sodas made with natural ingredients and cane sugar, including its flagship Hard Root Beer.

"Crazy Uncle has always been about flavours that feel familiar but still surprise," said Davide Codispoti, Co Founder. "With Citrus Crusher, we leaned into bright citrus and added a hint of mint for something refreshing and unexpected."

Citrus Crusher launches in 250 LCBO locations in April 2026, with full distribution across more than 500 stores expected by summer.

For more information and availability, visit crazyuncle.ca or follow @CrazyUncleCocktails on Instagram.

About Crazy Uncle

Founded in 2016, Crazy Uncle is a craft inspired beverage brand rooted in nostalgia, quality, and flavour. Known for its Hard Root Beer, Hard Cream Soda, and Strawberry and Orange Hard Cream Soda variations, the brand prioritizes real ingredients and cane sugar over artificial sweeteners. Crazy Uncle is currently available in more than 500 LCBO stores and approximately 1,000 retail locations across Ontario.

SOURCE Crazy Uncle

Media Inquiries: Davide Codispoti, Co-Founder, 361 Degrees, Inc., 416-636-3554 x 228, [email protected]