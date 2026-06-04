Crave, Point Grey Pictures, and Lionsgate, Set THE LITTLEST HOBO as First Project Under Partnership

­­­­­News from TheLede.ca

X.com/Crave_PR

– Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are bringing Hobo back to life with live-action drama reimagining of iconic Canadian classic series –

TORONTO, June 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Following a previously announced development and production agreement, Crave today revealed the first project to emerge from Bell Media's partnership with Lionsgate Canada and Point Grey Pictures: a live-action drama reimagining of iconic Canadian television classic THE LITTLEST HOBO. The series is produced by Lionsgate Canada in partnership with Point Grey Pictures, Rose Oushalkas and Christopher Dew of New Hobo Productions Inc., and Crave.

This marks Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg's first scripted project for the Canadian market under Lionsgate's first-look television deal with Point Grey, expanding their multi-year partnership and building on their recent collaboration on The Studio for Apple TV. The series recently completed one of the most dominant awards runs in modern television history earning 23 Emmy nominations and 13 Emmy® Awards, in addition to major wins at the Golden Globe® and BAFTA Awards.

THE LITTLEST HOBO represents a new take on the beloved Canadian television series, which originally aired on CTV from 1979 to 1985. Starring an extraordinarily intelligent, ownerless German Shepherd who wandered from town to town helping people in need, the story has resonated with generations of audiences.

"THE LITTLEST HOBO was a foundational show of our childhood. We are thrilled to have the honour of bringing it back for a new generation alongside our partners at Crave. And though the hobo may be little, we promise big things to come. That doesn't mean the dog will be huge like Clifford. The hobo will still be little. But the adventures will be BIG," – said Rogen and Goldberg.

"THE LITTLEST HOBO is one of the most legendary pieces of Canadian IP, and there is no creative team better suited to reimagine it for a new generation than Seth and Evan," said Justin Stockman, Vice-President, Global Content, Bell Media. "With bold, original storytelling rooted in Canada, this project sits at the heart of everything we set out to accomplish with this partnership. We couldn't be more excited to bring Hobo home to Crave."

"We're thrilled to build on our partnership with Point Grey and Bell Media to bring a fresh new take on this beloved property to Canadian audiences," said Lionsgate Television Group EVP & Head of Scripted Development Scott Herbst and Lionsgate Canada Television President Jocelyn Hamilton. "With its Canadian roots, Point Grey is the ideal creative partner for THE LITTLEST HOBO, and Crave is the perfect home for the series to connect with audiences across Canada."

Casting, production, and premiere details are set to be announced at a later date.

About Crave

Crave is the largest Canadian-owned streamer delivering an unparalleled content offering with a globally renowned slate of premium original series, HBO and Max Originals, STARZ, Hollywood hit movies, and iconic series including FRIENDS, THE OFFICE, and more. Crave is available directly to Canadians at Crave.ca, via iOS and Android, and other platforms such as Amazon Fire TV, Prime Video Subscriptions, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense, LG Smart TVs, PlayStation, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs, Xbox One and participating TV service providers. Crave is from Bell Media, Canada's leading media and entertainment company. Visit our website at Crave.ca.

About Lionsgate Canada

Lionsgate Canada is a talent-driven leader in entertainment production and distribution, serving Canadian and global audiences with award-winning content and a massive film and television library. The studio has a rich legacy of producing high-quality Canadian content for the domestic market and audiences around the world. From global blockbusters to hidden gems, Lionsgate Canada also distributes fan-favorite television and series content across a vast catalogue.

About Point Grey Pictures

Point Grey Pictures, founded by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg alongside partner and president James Weaver, produces bold, multi-genre film and television content driven by authentic storytelling. The company's film slate includes box-office hits Neighbors, This Is The End and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, alongside the groundbreaking R-rated animated film Sausage Party, Academy Award®-nominated The Disaster Artist and comedies Blockers, The Night Before, The Interview and Joy Ride. On television, Point Grey has created franchise powerhouses The Boys and Invincible for Amazon, along with their spin-offs Gen V, The Boys Presents: Diabolical and Sausage Party: Foodtopia. The company's The Studio earned 23 Emmy® nominations, won 13 Emmy® Awards including Outstanding Comedy Series, and secured a second-season renewal, while Hulu's Pam & Tommy won an Emmy®. Additional series credits include Preacher, Future Man, Black Monday and Apple TV+'s Platonic. Upcoming projects include Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem sequel, NEON's The Wrong Girls starring Kristen Stewart and Alia Shawkat, 4 Kids Walk Into A Bank and Tangles, inspired by Tangles: A Story About Alzheimer's, My Mother, and Me by Sarah Leavitt. Point Grey also recently partnered with Lionsgate and Bell Media to develop an original scripted television series for the Canadian market.

SOURCE Crave

For more information: Nicolle Stranges, [email protected]