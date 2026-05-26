Crave Options Rights for Penelope Douglas' Contemporary Romance Novel, Five Brothers

– Five Brothers is Douglas' New York Times bestselling new adult romance novel about five brothers and the secrets they keep –

TORONTO, May 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Crave announced today it has acquired rights for contemporary romance novel, Five Brothers, from New York Times bestselling author Penelope Douglas. Crave plans to develop the book into a multi-season original series.

"HEATED RIVALRY proved there is global appetite for sexy, sophisticated, and mainstream romance stories," said Carlyn Klebuc, General Manager, Original Programming, Bell Media. "With complex lead characters, a boundary-pushing story, and a built-in audience, we're excited to develop Crave's next big swing in the romance genre."

"Five Brothers was such an immersive writing experience for me with a cast of characters I connected to immediately. I can't wait to see these men brought to life!" said Penelope Douglas.

Released in 2024, Five Brothers is an addictive dark romance novel which follows one woman who learns the secrets of the five Jaeger brothers: Macon, Army, Iron, Dallas, and Trace. The book quickly climbed the charts, securing a spot on the New York Times Best Sellers list, and on digital platforms such as Kindle Unlimited. It also became a viral "BookTok" sensation, resonating with a passionate fanbase.

About Crave

Crave is the largest Canadian-owned streamer delivering an unparalleled content offering with a globally renowned slate of premium original series, HBO and Max Originals, STARZ, Hollywood hit movies, and iconic series including FRIENDS, THE OFFICE, and more. Crave is available directly to Canadians at Crave.ca, via iOS and Android, and other platforms such as Amazon Fire TV, Prime Video Subscriptions, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense, LG Smart TVs, PlayStation, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs, Xbox One and participating TV service providers. Crave is from Bell Media, Canada's leading media and entertainment company. Visit our website at Crave.ca.

SOURCE Crave

For more information: Nicolle Stranges, [email protected]