Crave Orders Second Season of Smash-Hit Original Comedy Series, SHORESY

TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Lace 'em up! As revealed today by TSN's Jay Onrait and SportsCentre, Crave has ordered a second season of the hit original comedy SHORESY. Created by and starring Jared Keeso, and produced by New Metric Media in association with Play Fun Games, the six-episode, half-hour series follows the foul-mouthed, chirp-serving, mother-loving, fan favourite character, Shoresy (Keeso), and the embattled Sudbury Blueberry Bulldogs as they continue their quest to never lose again. Production is set to begin in Sudbury this spring.

A hit with both fans and critics alike, SHORESY was the most-watched Canadian series debut in Crave history, and received rave reviews from The New York Times who regarded the series, "as wild and filthy as its predecessor, absolutely bubbling over with indecency, and outrageousness in all of the best ways;" and The Globe and Mail who said "at last, a real hockey show about real hockey." A bonafide hit on both sides of the border, Hulu will once again be the exclusive streaming home of SHORESY in the U.S., alongside its wildly popular forerunner, LETTERKENNY.

