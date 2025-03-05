CQ Medical's Iris AirShuttle™ Patient Transfer Platform Recognized at Women in Innovation Award Showcase

AVONDALE, Pa., March 5, 2025 /CNW/ -- The Iris AirShuttle™, a patient transfer platform developed by CQ Medical, is designed to streamline the transfer of patients from procedures to imaging. Recently, it was featured at the Women in Innovation Award Showcase, an event that celebrated Professor Iris Grunwald from the University of Dundee, UK, along with her team at the Image Guided Therapy Research Facility (IGTRF). The event honored their pioneering contributions to healthcare innovation, awarding them a Purple Plaque for outstanding innovations and solutions that improve healthcare globally. Professor Grunwald led the clinical evaluation of the Iris AirShuttle, assessing its ability to streamline patient transfers, reduce physical strain on healthcare providers, and improve overall hospital workflow efficiency. The evaluation confirmed the AirShuttle's potential to enhance safety and reduce the risk of injuries among NHS staff.

"We are extremely grateful to have evaluated the Iris AirShuttle," said Professor Grunwald. "It is a simple yet transformative solution that will make patient transfers easier, protect NHS staff, and ultimately improve hospital workflow efficiency. The overwhelmingly positive response from healthcare professionals and industry leaders further validates the importance of implementing this innovation in clinical practice."

The Iris AirShuttle is an integral part of CQ Medical's Symphony® Imaging, Treatment & Transfer Solutions, which conveniently integrates the AirShuttle patient platform with the AirDrive™ system. This combination enables smooth and efficient patient transfers between imaging modalities and procedural platforms without the need for repositioning. Designed for use in CT, MR (up to 3 Tesla), and angiography, the Symphony solution ensures safe patient movement across various surfaces, including sheet-covered pads and mattresses, while minimizing the number of clinical staff required.

About CQ Medical

CQ Medical is the global leader in developing high-quality, innovative, patient-centric radiotherapy and cancer therapy solutions. With primary locations in Iowa and Pennsylvania and employees worldwide, the company has more than 80 years of combined experience bringing advanced hardware and consumables for patient immobilization and positioning, fiducial markers, couchtops, and patient care products to the market.

