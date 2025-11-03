CQ Medical® Appoints Michael Galbus as Chief Executive Officer, Mike Sutter as Chairman of the Board of Directors

AVONDALE, Pa., Nov. 3, 2025 /CNW/ -- CQ Medical is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Galbus as Chief Executive Officer. Michael previously served as Chief Operating Officer, where he played a key role in enhancing operational performance, advancing the company's growth strategy, and building trust across the executive team while championing the growth and development of his team members.

Michael Galbus, Chief Executive Officer of CQ Medical

A cancer survivor, Michael has a deeply personal connection to CQ Medical's mission of improving care and outcomes for patients and clinicians. He is recognized for his collaborative leadership style, sharp strategic mindset, and ability to turn ambitious goals into measurable results. Over the past several years, he has consistently fostered innovation, execution, and team development across the organization.

Michael brings more than 30 years of leadership experience across highly regulated industries, including aerospace, building products, chemicals, and medical devices. He has learned to quickly identify what makes organizations in different sectors succeed and has applied those insights to deliver performance and growth. His leadership journey has included senior roles at global companies such as Dow Inc., Saint-Gobain, Zodiac Aerospace, and ACTEGA, culminating in his appointment as CEO of CQ Medical. He holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Delaware and an MBA from Purdue University.

As CEO, Michael will focus on developing strategy and supporting teams in creating actionable operating plans, advancing the company's acquisition and integration efforts, and reinforcing a culture of trust, accountability, and innovation.

"CQ Medical has a unique opportunity to innovate in ways that directly impact patients and those who care for them," said Michael. "I look forward to building on the strong foundation we have created, partnering with our teams and customers worldwide, and continuing to deliver on our mission."

Michael and his wife Crystal live in the greater Philadelphia area, where they have raised their three children: Connor, Carter, and Madelyn. Outside of work, he enjoys running, restoring classic cars, and following collegiate and professional sports. He values the same qualities in these pursuits and in family life as he does at work: commitment, resilience, and celebrating milestones together.

Mike Sutter, CQ Medical's outgoing CEO, has been named Chairman of CQ Medical's Board of Directors, allowing him to continue his strategic contributions to the company in a new capacity. "I'm excited to transition into a new role at CQ Medical so we can continue the progress we've made as a team over the past several years. Under Michael's leadership, I believe the company is poised to accelerate growth and realize our full potential to innovate and deliver the best outcomes for patients."

About CQ Medical

As the global leader in patient radiotherapy positioning and healthcare innovation, CQ Medical unites intelligence (IQ) and empathy (EQ) to define its unique Care Quotient (CQ). Guided by this philosophy, the company transforms ideas into innovations that advance precision, elevate technology, and empower medical excellence for improved patient outcomes.

