CPRS National announces this year's winners of the 2023 Awards of Excellence

07 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET
WHISTLER, BC, June 7, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian Public Relations Society (CPRS) is pleased to announce the recipients of sixty-one Awards of Excellence presented at last night's "Elevate" national conference gala, in Whistler, British Columbia. Celebrated annually, the CPRS Awards of Excellence showcase the best public relations and communications management projects and campaigns.
CPRS National would like to congratulate the following winners for their commitment to professional excellence:
Best Influencer Campaign
GOLD: Alex and Co – a viral influencer campfire story
SILVER: NATIONAL Public Relations - Telus social purpose influencer campaign
BRONZE: Edelman Canada – All Eyes on You
Best Integrated Communications
GOLD: Edelman Canada – Dove Keep The Grey
SILVER: Toronto Metropolitan University – The Next Chapter: Becoming TMU
BRONZE: Edelman Canada - Dove Detox Your Feed
Best Non-Profit/NGO Campaign
GOLD: Proof Strategies - NGen: Careers of the Future
SILVER: Argyle – Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada and Argyle
BRONZE: Veritas Communications – 4000 Stories
Best Use of Media Relations – Large Budget (More than $50,000 CAD)
GOLD: Ketchum - Champion the Truth – A Fresh Take on Breakfast: Wendy's Canada Breakfast Launch
SILVER: Kaiser & Partners Inc – ADP Canada Workplace Insights and Pulse Surveys 2022
BRONZE: Kaiser & Partners Inc – Mental Health Index 2022
Best Use of Media Relations – Medium Budget ($10,000 – $50,000 CAD)
GOLD: Capital-Image - Campagne « Respire. Laisse pas ton stress avoir le dernier mot! »
SILVER: Argyle - Café Corrale™
BRONZE: NATIONAL Public Relations - Breakfast Club of Canada's Back-to-School Campaign
Best Use of Media Relations - Small Budget (less than $10,000 CAD)
GOLD: Rethink - A&W Whistle Dog Launch & Documentary
Canadian Advocacy and Social Marketing Campaign of the Year
GOLD: Craft Public Relations - Sharing Halal
SILVER: Edelman Canada – Dove Keep The Grey
BRONZE: Edelman Canada – Dove Men+Care
Canadian Digital Communications Campaign of the Year
GOLD: Edelman Canada – Dove Keep The Grey
GOLD: Proximus Digital - It's Tough But ...
SILVER: Proof Strategies – NGEN: Careers of the Future
BRONZE: Zeno Group – Barilla Canada presents: Imagine the Pastabilities with Orzo
Canadian Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Campaign of the Year
GOLD: Rethink– Hockey For All and The Hockey Jersey
SILVER: Suncor – Pathways Indigenous Review 2022
BRONZE: Veritas– Girl Guides of Canada Branch Name Change
Canadian Health Care Campaign of the Year
GOLD: Halton - COVID-19 Response and Recovery Management and Communication
SILVER: British Columbia College of Nurses and Midwives - Launch of a new Indigenous Cultural Safety, Cultural Humility and Anti-Racism Practice Standard
BRONZE: Shaw - Katie White
Canadian Marketing Communications Campaign of the Year
GOLD: Edelman Canada– Dove Keep The Grey
SILVER: Proof Strategies - Canadian Red Cross – Be That Someone
BRONZE: Argyle – Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada and Argyle
Employee Engagement / Internal Communications Campaign of the Year
GOLD: Monogram Communications - BC Housing's New HomeNet Intranet: It All Lives Here
GOLD: Jaclyn Spurrell—Alberta Blue Cross employee advocacy program
SILVER: Cisco: Cisco Canada Top 25 Awards
BRONZE: Emily Peters – MyWellness
External Communications
SILVER: Sheridan College - Co-Creating a Community Charter for International Student Success
BRONZE: Ville de Montreal – Forum du Village
BRONZE: Proximus Digital – It's Tough, But.....
New Product or Service Launch
GOLD: Craft Public Relations – The Truly Flavour Trail
SILVER: Craft Public Relations - The Launch of Biebs Brew in Canada
BRONZE: Monogram Communications - BC Housing's New HomeNet Intranet: It All Lives Here
Best Multimedia Project
SILVER: British Columbia Institute of Technology – Fireweed Podcast
Best Publication
GOLD: Shaw – Katie White
SILVER: Cooke – Cooke Newsletter 2022
BRONZE: British Columbia Institute of Technology - BCIT Year in Review Publication
Best Special Events Projects
GOLD: Sheridan College – The International Student Summit
SILVER: Tamara Vineberg – Shine a Light on Antisemitism mosaic project
BRONZE: Canadian Tire – Canadian Tire Christmas Trail
ORGANIZATIONAL EXCELLENCE
Agency Team of the Year – Large
BRONZE: Argyle
BRONZE: Proof
Agency Team of the Year – Medium
GOLD: Rethink
BRONZE: Craft Public Relations
BRONZE: Zeno Group Canada
Agency Team of the Year – Small
BRONZE: Coldwater Communications
In House Team of Year
BRONZE: Canadian Tire Corporation Communications Team
Founded in 1948, the Canadian Public Relations Society is a not-for-profit association of professionals dedicated to the practice, management, and teaching of public relations and communications. Comprising 13 local societies, CPRS' mission is to build a national public relations and communications management community through professional development and accreditation, collaboration with thought leaders, a commitment to ethics and a code of professional standards, advocacy for the profession, and support to members at every stage of their careers.
SOURCE Canadian Public Relations Society
For further information: Rebecca Cohen, 647-519-6490 or [email protected]
