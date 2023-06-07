WHISTLER, BC, June 7, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian Public Relations Society (CPRS) is pleased to announce the recipients of sixty-one Awards of Excellence presented at last night's "Elevate" national conference gala, in Whistler, British Columbia. Celebrated annually, the CPRS Awards of Excellence showcase the best public relations and communications management projects and campaigns.

CPRS National would like to congratulate the following winners for their commitment to professional excellence:

CPRS National announces this year's winners of the 2023 Awards of Excellence Tweet this

COMMUNICATIONS PROGRAMS

Best Influencer Campaign

GOLD: Alex and Co – a viral influencer campfire story

SILVER: NATIONAL Public Relations - Telus social purpose influencer campaign

BRONZE: Edelman Canada – All Eyes on You

Best Integrated Communications

GOLD: Edelman Canada – Dove Keep The Grey

SILVER: Toronto Metropolitan University – The Next Chapter: Becoming TMU

BRONZE: Edelman Canada - Dove Detox Your Feed

Best Non-Profit/NGO Campaign

GOLD: Proof Strategies - NGen: Careers of the Future

SILVER: Argyle – Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada and Argyle

BRONZE: Veritas Communications – 4000 Stories

Best Use of Media Relations – Large Budget (More than $50,000 CAD)

GOLD: Ketchum - Champion the Truth – A Fresh Take on Breakfast: Wendy's Canada Breakfast Launch

SILVER: Kaiser & Partners Inc – ADP Canada Workplace Insights and Pulse Surveys 2022

BRONZE: Kaiser & Partners Inc – Mental Health Index 2022

Best Use of Media Relations – Medium Budget ($10,000 – $50,000 CAD)

GOLD: Capital-Image - Campagne « Respire. Laisse pas ton stress avoir le dernier mot! »

SILVER: Argyle - Café Corrale™

BRONZE: NATIONAL Public Relations - Breakfast Club of Canada's Back-to-School Campaign

Best Use of Media Relations - Small Budget (less than $10,000 CAD)

GOLD: Rethink - A&W Whistle Dog Launch & Documentary

Canadian Advocacy and Social Marketing Campaign of the Year

GOLD: Craft Public Relations - Sharing Halal

SILVER: Edelman Canada – Dove Keep The Grey

BRONZE: Edelman Canada – Dove Men+Care

Canadian Digital Communications Campaign of the Year

GOLD: Edelman Canada – Dove Keep The Grey

GOLD: Proximus Digital - It's Tough But ...

SILVER: Proof Strategies – NGEN: Careers of the Future

BRONZE: Zeno Group – Barilla Canada presents: Imagine the Pastabilities with Orzo

Canadian Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Campaign of the Year

GOLD: Rethink– Hockey For All and The Hockey Jersey

SILVER: Suncor – Pathways Indigenous Review 2022

BRONZE: Veritas– Girl Guides of Canada Branch Name Change

Canadian Health Care Campaign of the Year

GOLD: Halton - COVID-19 Response and Recovery Management and Communication

SILVER: British Columbia College of Nurses and Midwives - Launch of a new Indigenous Cultural Safety, Cultural Humility and Anti-Racism Practice Standard

BRONZE: Shaw - Katie White

Canadian Marketing Communications Campaign of the Year

GOLD: Edelman Canada– Dove Keep The Grey

SILVER: Proof Strategies - Canadian Red Cross – Be That Someone

BRONZE: Argyle – Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada and Argyle

Employee Engagement / Internal Communications Campaign of the Year

GOLD: Monogram Communications - BC Housing's New HomeNet Intranet: It All Lives Here

GOLD: Jaclyn Spurrell—Alberta Blue Cross employee advocacy program

SILVER: Cisco: Cisco Canada Top 25 Awards

BRONZE: Emily Peters – MyWellness

External Communications

SILVER: Sheridan College - Co-Creating a Community Charter for International Student Success

BRONZE: Ville de Montreal – Forum du Village

BRONZE: Proximus Digital – It's Tough, But.....

New Product or Service Launch

GOLD: Craft Public Relations – The Truly Flavour Trail

SILVER: Craft Public Relations - The Launch of Biebs Brew in Canada

BRONZE: Monogram Communications - BC Housing's New HomeNet Intranet: It All Lives Here

COMMUNICATIONS PROJECTS

Best Multimedia Project

SILVER: British Columbia Institute of Technology – Fireweed Podcast

Best Publication

GOLD: Shaw – Katie White

SILVER: Cooke – Cooke Newsletter 2022

BRONZE: British Columbia Institute of Technology - BCIT Year in Review Publication

Best Special Events Projects

GOLD: Sheridan College – The International Student Summit

SILVER: Tamara Vineberg – Shine a Light on Antisemitism mosaic project

BRONZE: Canadian Tire – Canadian Tire Christmas Trail

ORGANIZATIONAL EXCELLENCE

Agency Team of the Year – Large

BRONZE: Argyle

BRONZE: Proof

Agency Team of the Year – Medium

GOLD: Rethink

BRONZE: Craft Public Relations

BRONZE: Zeno Group Canada

Agency Team of the Year – Small

BRONZE: Coldwater Communications

In House Team of Year

BRONZE: Canadian Tire Corporation Communications Team

About CPRS

Founded in 1948, the Canadian Public Relations Society is a not-for-profit association of professionals dedicated to the practice, management, and teaching of public relations and communications. Comprising 13 local societies, CPRS' mission is to build a national public relations and communications management community through professional development and accreditation, collaboration with thought leaders, a commitment to ethics and a code of professional standards, advocacy for the profession, and support to members at every stage of their careers.

Cision is the official distribution partner of the Canadian Public Relations Society - National.

SOURCE Canadian Public Relations Society

For further information: Rebecca Cohen, 647-519-6490 or [email protected]