CPP Investments Welcomes New Director to its Board

TORONTO, July 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) is pleased to welcome Boon Sim to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Sim has close to three decades of global experience in the finance industry and expertise in a range of sectors including technology and healthcare.

Between 2012 and 2017, Mr. Sim held senior roles with Temasek International, most recently as President, Americas, Head of Markets Groups and Head of Life Science and Credit Portfolios. Prior to joining Temasek, Mr. Sim's 20-year tenure with Credit Suisse Group and its predecessor firm, The First Boston Corporation, included various leadership positions, last as Global Head of Mergers & Acquisitions. He is also the Founder and Managing Partner of Artius Capital Partners, a growth and private equity investment firm based in New York.

Mr. Sim is currently a member of the Yale University School of Management Board of Advisors. He holds a Master of Science in Engineering (SMME) from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, a Master of Private & Public Management (MPPM) from Yale University and a Bachelor of Engineering (BEng First Class Honours) from the National University of Singapore.

