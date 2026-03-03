CPP Investments Enters CAP Invest Initiative Memorandum of Understanding

TORONTO, March 3, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) today announced it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) under the Canadian-Australian Pension Funds Investment Initiative (CAP Invest Initiative), underscoring support for ongoing cooperation between Canada and Australia in the interest of mutual value creation.

The CAP Invest Initiative defines a voluntary commitment among leading pension investors to facilitate dialogue on investment environments and policy barriers to generate solutions that unlock greater opportunities for value creation.

The CAP Invest Initiative fosters collaboration among participating pension and investment funds in Canada and Australia, with millions of contributors and beneficiaries in both countries. While tailored to these two markets, the underlying practices such as structured engagement, identification of opportunities and shared learnings, are the same disciplines that support success across other regions where CPP Investments operates. Continuing to build strategic relationships between the participants of the CAP Invest Initiative aligns with CPP Investments' commercial activities internationally.

"CPP Investments is an established global investor with a strong track record of deploying significant, patient capital into high-quality, economically productive assets. We seek to contribute our experience, knowledge and relationships to the mutual benefit of CAP Invest Initiative participants, as this initiative upholds constructive engagement that will help support stable, investable markets over the long run," said John Graham, President & CEO, CPP Investments.

Through participation in the CAP Invest Initiative, CPP Investments supports a collaborative framework for information-sharing among partners that enhances collective learning and contributes to the prudent deployment of patient capital, in the ultimate service of delivering strong returns for CPP contributors and beneficiaries.

About CPP Investments

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments™) is a professional investment management organization that manages the Canada Pension Plan Fund in the best interest of the more than 22 million contributors and beneficiaries. In order to build diversified portfolios of assets, we make investments around the world in public equities, private equities, real estate, infrastructure, fixed income and alternative strategies including in partnership with funds. Headquartered in Toronto, with offices in Hong Kong, London, Mumbai, New York City, São Paulo and Sydney, CPP Investments is governed and managed independently of the Canada Pension Plan and at arm's length from governments. At December 31, 2025, the Fund totaled C$780.7 billion. For more information, please visit www.cppinvestments.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram or on X @CPPInvestments.

SOURCE Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

For More Information: Frank Switzer, Public Affairs & Communications, T: +1 416-523-8039, [email protected]