CPP Investments Welcomes New Director to its Board

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada Pension Plan Investment Board ( CPP Investments ) welcomes Stephanie Coyles as a new member of its Board of Directors.

"We are pleased to welcome Stephanie Coyles to the Board of Directors. With a strong background in strategy, governance, and transformation across multiple industries, including retail and financial services, Stephanie brings deep insight into organizational oversight and strategy. Her extensive experience as a senior executive and corporate director will further enhance the Board's expertise. We look forward to her valuable contributions as we continue to deliver on our mandate for CPP contributors and beneficiaries," said Dean Connor, Chairperson of CPP Investments.

Ms. Coyles is an experienced director and currently serves on the boards of Metro, Inc., a food and pharmacy leader in Québec and Ontario, and Sun Life Financial, Inc., a leading international investment management and insurance organization, where she chairs the governance committee, as well as having previously served on three other publicly listed company boards.

Before her board career, Ms. Coyles was an executive and Chief Strategic Officer at LoyaltyOne, Inc. and previously worked as a management consultant, including as a partner at McKinsey & Company. She holds a master's degree in public policy from the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University and a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) degree from Queen's University.

About CPP Investments

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments™) is a professional investment management organization that manages the Canada Pension Plan Fund in the best interest of the more than 22 million contributors and beneficiaries. In order to build diversified portfolios of assets, we make investments around the world in public equities, private equities, real estate, infrastructure, fixed income and alternative strategies including in partnership with funds. Headquartered in Toronto, with offices in Hong Kong, London, Mumbai, New York City, San Francisco, São Paulo and Sydney, CPP Investments is governed and managed independently of the Canada Pension Plan and at arm's length from governments. At June 30, 2025, the Fund totalled C$731.7 billion. For more information, please visit www.cppinvestments.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram or on X @CPPInvestments .

