SC Capital Partners Secures New CPP Investments Commitment for Japan Hospitality Strategy

SINGAPORE, Jan. 21, 2026 /CNW/ - Singapore-based real estate investment manager SC Capital Partners Group ("SC Capital Partners") announced it has secured a new capital commitment from Canada Pension Plan Investment Board ("CPP Investments") for its Japan hospitality strategy.

Building on its established track record, the value-add strategy continues to acquire, reposition, and operate hospitality-related investments across Japan. The latest capital commitment is backed by a consortium comprising CPP Investments and an existing global institutional investor. The existing investor has been investing in the strategy with success since 2022.

Together, the investors have made an initial commitment of up to JPY 51.7 billion (USD 330 million1), with capacity to increase the total commitments up to JPY 112.7 billion (USD 719 million1). CPP Investments will invest up to JPY 25.4 billion (USD 162 million1) in the initial commitment.

The partnership underscores the consortium's conviction in Japan's hospitality sector, underpinned by strong inbound tourism recovery, supportive government initiatives, and resilient domestic demand. SC Capital Partners will leverage its deep local expertise and on-the-ground presence to pursue opportunities across Japan's increasingly competitive hospitality landscape.

"We are delighted to welcome CPP Investments on board as a new partner to our Japan hospitality strategy," said Suchad Chiaranussati, Chairman and Founder of SC Capital Partners. "Japan remains one of the most attractive hospitality markets in Asia, and competition has intensified meaningfully with the influx of global institutional capital. In this environment, strong local networks, disciplined underwriting, and robust on-the-ground execution are the critical differentiators for dealmaking. Hospitality is well-positioned to be among the most rewarding sectors over the next year, supported by flexible pricing dynamics that enable efficient repricing. Leveraging more than two decades of experience and our deep local presence in Japan, we are well placed to continue delivering long-term value for our investors."

Gilles Chow, Head of Real Estate, Asia Pacific, CPP Investments, said "Japan stands out as one of Asia's most attractive hospitality markets, driven by robust growth in inbound tourism alongside sustained domestic demand. This partnership gives us access to high‑quality opportunities and the execution capabilities to convert these tailwinds into long‑term value for CPP contributors and beneficiaries."

About SC Capital Partners

SC Capital Partners is a leading Asia Pacific real estate investment manager headquartered in Singapore. Founded in 2004, the firm oversees approximately USD 9 billion in assets under management (as of 30 September 2025) , with Japan as its largest market, accounting for around 75% of total AUM.

SC Capital Partners has an established presence in Japan across multiple sectors, with particularly deep expertise in hospitality -- which represents its largest sector exposure -- and a growing portfolio in data centres, logistics/industrial and living. The firm is the majority owner of Japan Hotel REIT Advisors ("JHRA"), a specialist in local hotel asset management, and the sole owner of Hotel Management Japan ("HMJ"), an established local hotel operating company.

The firm invests across the risk-return spectrum through its opportunistic Real Estate Capital Asia Partners ("RECAP") series, its core-plus strategy ("SCORE+"), and bespoke investment solutions. The firm has a presence across eight locations2 in the region, supported by deep on-the-ground expertise and specialist operating platforms that reinforce its ability to source, execute and manage investments.

About CPP Investments

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments™) is a professional investment management organization that manages the Canada Pension Plan Fund in the best interest of the more than 22 million contributors and beneficiaries. In order to build diversified portfolios of assets, we make investments around the world in public equities, private equities, real estate, infrastructure, fixed income and alternative strategies including in partnership with funds. Headquartered in Toronto, with offices in Hong Kong, London, Mumbai, New York City, San Francisco, São Paulo and Sydney, CPP Investments is governed and managed independently of the Canada Pension Plan and at arm's length from governments. At September 30, 2025, the Fund totalled C$777.5 billion. For more information, please visit www.cppinvestments.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram or on X @CPPInvestments.

Notes 1. Based on an FX rate of USD 1 = JPY 156.70. 2. Presence across the region includes exclusive consultants, affiliates, senior development advisors and specialist operating platforms of SC Capital Partners.

SOURCE Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

For more information: SC Capital Partners, Jyoti Ramchandani, Fundraising & Investor Relations, [email protected], T : +65 9180 3886; CPP Investments, Connie Ling, Public Affairs & Communications, [email protected], T: + 852 3959 3476