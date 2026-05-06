CPP Investments Welcomes New Director to its Board

TORONTO, May 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) welcomes Elio Luongo as a new member of its Board of Directors.

"We are pleased that Elio Luongo has joined the Board of Directors. He brings extensive experience from advising Canadian and global organizations on growth, transformation and long-term value creation. That depth of expertise will add to the Board's ability to provide effective oversight and contribute to CPP Investments' ability to deliver long-term value in the interests of Canada Pension Plan contributors and beneficiaries," said Dean Connor, Chairperson of CPP Investments.

Mr. Luongo has more than three decades of experience in financial services and advisory. He served as Chief Executive Officer and Senior Partner of KPMG in Canada from 2016 to 2024. Mr. Luongo currently serves on the board of Toronto-Dominion Bank, and Tolko Industries, a privately owned Canadian forest products company. In addition to his corporate board roles, Mr. Luongo serves on the board of Unity Health and as Chair of the Canadian Centre for Audit Quality.

A graduate of Simon Fraser University, Mr. Luongo was recently appointed as the university's 13th Chancellor and will assume the role later this year. Mr. Luongo is a Fellow of the Chartered Professional Accountants.

About CPP Investments

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments™) is a professional investment management organization that manages the Canada Pension Plan Fund in the best interest of the more than 22 million contributors and beneficiaries. In order to build diversified portfolios of assets, we make investments around the world in public equities, private equities, real estate, infrastructure, fixed income and alternative strategies including in partnership with funds. Headquartered in Toronto, with offices in Hong Kong, London, Mumbai, New York City, São Paulo and Sydney, CPP Investments is governed and managed independently of the Canada Pension Plan and at arm's length from governments. At December 31, 2025, the Fund totalled C$780.7 billion. For more information, please visit www.cppinvestments.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram or on X @CPPInvestments.

SOURCE Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

For More Information: Frank Switzer, Public Affairs & Communications, T: +1 416-523-8039, [email protected]