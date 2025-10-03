CPP Investments Welcomes New Director to its Board

TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada Pension Plan Investment Board ( CPP Investments ) welcomes Gillian (Jill) Denham as a new member of its Board of Directors.

"We are pleased that Jill Denham has joined the Board of Directors. With over 20 years of leadership in financial services and nearly 15 years of experience on public company boards spanning banking, technology, transportation, and health and wellness, she is well-positioned to contribute valuable perspectives to our experienced Board. We look forward to benefiting from her insight and judgment as we continue to build long-term value for Canada Pension Plan contributors and beneficiaries," said Dean Connor, Chairperson of CPP Investments.

Ms. Denham is an experienced director and currently serves on the boards of Kinaxis Inc., a global leader in supply chain planning and orchestration software, and Coveo Solutions Inc., an artificial intelligence platform company where she holds the role of lead director. She is also Chair of Munich Reinsurance Company of Canada and Temple Insurance Company, both part of the Munich Re Group. Previously, she served on the boards of several organizations, including National Bank of Canada and Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited.

Before her board career, Ms. Denham held several senior executive positions at CIBC, including Head of the Retail Bank. Ms. Denham was also a member of the Task Force on the Future of Securities Regulation in Canada.

About CPP Investments

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments™) is a professional investment management organization that manages the Canada Pension Plan Fund in the best interest of the more than 22 million contributors and beneficiaries. In order to build diversified portfolios of assets, we make investments around the world in public equities, private equities, real estate, infrastructure, fixed income and alternative strategies including in partnership with funds. Headquartered in Toronto, with offices in Hong Kong, London, Mumbai, New York City, San Francisco, São Paulo and Sydney, CPP Investments is governed and managed independently of the Canada Pension Plan and at arm's length from governments. At June 30, 2025, the Fund totalled C$731.7 billion. For more information, please visit www.cppinvestments.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram or on X @CPPInvestments .

