CPP Investments Welcomes New Director to its Board

TORONTO, June 1, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) welcomes Elizabeth Cannon as a new member of its Board of Directors.

"Elizabeth's institutional leadership expertise, distinguished career in academia, and governance experience will further strengthen the depth and diversity of perspectives on the Board of Directors, and we are pleased that she has joined. Her insights and strategic judgment will be valuable as the Board continues to support CPP Investments in delivering long-term, sustainable value for CPP contributors and beneficiaries," said Dean Connor, Chairperson of CPP Investments.

Dr. Cannon has more than four decades of experience in academia and governance and is recognized for her accomplishments across fields such as science, technology, and strategic growth and development. She joined the University of Calgary's Schulich School of Engineering as a faculty member in 1991 and advanced through academic leadership roles to become Dean in 2006. Dr. Cannon was the first woman to be appointed as the University of Calgary's President and Vice-Chancellor in 2010, serving until 2018. She is currently Professor and President Emerita at the University of Calgary.

Dr. Cannon has held board roles spanning corporate, academic and philanthropic sectors and currently serves as a director of Canadian Natural Resources Limited. Dr. Cannon was named an Officer of the Order of Canada in 2019 and inducted to the Alberta Order of Excellence in 2022. Dr. Cannon holds a PhD in Geomatics Engineering from the University of Calgary and is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Canada and the Canadian Academy of Engineering.

About CPP Investments

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments™) is a professional investment management organization that manages the Canada Pension Plan Fund in the best interests of the more than 22 million contributors and beneficiaries. In order to build diversified portfolios of assets, we make investments around the world in public equities, private equities, real estate, infrastructure and fixed income. Headquartered in Toronto, with offices in Hong Kong, London, Mumbai, New York City, São Paulo and Sydney, CPP Investments is governed and managed independently of the Canada Pension Plan and at arm's length from governments. At March 31, 2026, the Fund totalled $793.3 billion. For more information, please visit www.cppinvestments.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram or on X @CPPInvestments.

SOURCE Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

For More Information: Frank Switzer, Public Affairs & Communications, T: +1 416-523-8039, [email protected]