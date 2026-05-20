CPP Investments Completes Sale of Private Equity Fund Interests to Blackstone Strategic Partners and Ardian

TORONTO, May 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) today announced it has completed the sale of a diversified portfolio of 33 limited partnership fund interests to Blackstone Strategic Partners and Ardian, leading global private markets investors.

Blackstone Strategic Partners is Blackstone's dedicated secondaries business and a global leader in illiquid fund investing, with US$100 billion in assets under management across secondaries, co-investments, primary advisory and GP stakes. Ardian is a global private investment firm that manages or advises US$200 billion for more than 1,920 clients worldwide across private equity, real assets, and credit.

CPP Investments' net proceeds from the transaction, after certain costs and adjustments, were approximately C$4 billion.

"This transaction was undertaken as part of our active portfolio management activities," said Tom Kapsimalis, Managing Director, Head of Secondaries, CPP Investments. "As a systematic buyer and seller in the secondaries market, this sale provided an attractive opportunity to optimize our exposure and supports disciplined capital allocation across our portfolio as we manage the CPP Fund in the best interest of CPP contributors and beneficiaries."

The portfolio of interests represents various investments made in funds over the course of approximately 20 years.

About CPP Investments

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments™) is a professional investment management organization that invests the funds not needed by the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) to pay current benefits. In order to build diversified portfolios of assets, CPP Investments makes investments around the world in public equities, private equities, real estate, infrastructure and fixed income instruments. Headquartered in Toronto, with offices in Hong Kong, London, Mumbai, New York City, São Paulo and Sydney, CPP Investments is governed and managed independently of the Canada Pension Plan and at arm's length from governments. At December 31, 2025, the CPP Fund totalled C$780.7 billion. For more information, please visit www.cppinvestments.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram or on X @CPPInvestments.

SOURCE Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

For more information: Frank Switzer, Public Affairs & Communications, T: +1 416-523-8039, [email protected]