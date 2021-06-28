CPP Investments to sell stake in Raffles City China developments

HONG KONG, June 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) today announced that it has agreed to sell its stake in six Raffles City developments in China. Net proceeds to CPP Investments from the sale would be approximately C$800 million before closing adjustments.

CPP Investments invested in the first Raffles City China development, majority owned and managed by CapitaLand, in 2008. The partnership has since expanded through the development of new assets and additional acquisitions.

"We first invested in Raffles City China shortly after we opened our Hong Kong office in 2008. Through our longstanding partnership with CapitaLand, the venture has grown into one of China's best-known brands for integrated property developments. As China's economy and real estate market expand and mature, this is an ideal time to monetize the investment for other opportunities in the country," said Guy Fulton, Managing Director, Head of Real Estate, Greater China, CPP Investments.

The sale is part of CapitaLand's agreement with Ping An Life Insurance to divest partial stakes in the six Raffles City developments.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

