CPP Investments Commits C$1 Billion to CtrlS Data Centre Partnership in India

MUMBAI, India, June 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) today announced a strategic partnership with CtrlS Datacenters Ltd., a leading data centre operator in India, committing up to INR 70 billion (C$1 billion) to scale its digital infrastructure footprint in one of the world's fastest‑growing data economies.

As part of the partnership, CPP Investments will invest INR 40 billion (C$588 million) to acquire an 8.2% stake in CtrlS, which operates a data centre platform with significant contracted capacity, long-term customer relationships and a growing development pipeline. In addition, CPP Investments and CtrlS will form a joint venture to develop hyperscale data centre campuses across India. CPP Investments has committed up to INR 30 billion (C$441 million) to the joint venture and will hold 48% equity ownership, with CtrlS owning the remaining 52%.

The partnership aims to speed up the development of next-generation data centre infrastructure to meet rising demand from hyperscalers, cloud services, AI applications, and India's rapidly expanding digital economy.

"As one of the world's fastest growing digital markets, India represents an important pillar of our global data centre strategy," said Max Biagosch, Senior Managing Director and Global Head of Real Assets at CPP Investments. "Demand for data centre infrastructure in India continues to accelerate, driven by hyperscale expansion, strong domestic cloud growth and emerging AI-led demand. This partnership with CtrlS positions us to scale high‑quality infrastructure and deliver long‑term value for CPP contributors and beneficiaries."

CPP Investments has been an active investor in the data centre sector globally since making its first direct investment in 2017. Since then, it has built a diversified portfolio of data centre assets and joint ventures across major international hubs, including Asia Pacific.

Biagosch added: "This investment builds on more than a decade of investing in India and the strength of our local platform. With an established presence on the ground, we continue to focus on investing alongside high-quality partners such as CtrlS and executing with discipline over the long term." CPP Investments made its first investment in India in 2009 and opened its Mumbai office in 2015. With over INR 1,850 billion (C$27 billion) of net assets at March 31, 2026, CPP Investments is one of the largest international institutional investors in India.

Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder & CEO, CtrlS, said, "India's AI moment is not on the horizon, it is already here. The demand signals from hyperscalers, cloud providers, and enterprises are clear and unmistakable. Over the years, CtrlS has focused on reliability, sustainability, and long-term growth. Our partnership with CPP Investments reinforces these values. Together, we are not merely expanding capacity but also establishing the benchmark for AI-ready infrastructure in one of the world's most significant digital markets."

About CPP Investments

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments™) is a professional investment management organization that manages the Canada Pension Plan Fund in the best interest of the more than 22 million contributors and beneficiaries. In order to build diversified portfolios of assets, we make investments around the world in public equities, private equities, real estate, infrastructure and fixed income. Headquartered in Toronto, with offices in Hong Kong, London, Mumbai, New York City, São Paulo and Sydney, CPP Investments is governed and managed independently of the Canada Pension Plan and at arm's length from governments. At March 31, 2026, the Fund totaled C$793.3 billion. For more information, please visit www.cppinvestments.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram or on X @CPPInvestments.

SOURCE Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

For more information: CPP Investments: Connie Ling, Public Affairs & Communications, [email protected], T: + 852 3959 3476