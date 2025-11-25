CPP Investments and IndoSpace Expand Joint Venture with US$300 Million Acquisition of Six Logistics Parks

MUMBAI, Nov. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) and IndoSpace today announced the acquisition of six industrial and logistics parks, valued at INR 30 billion (C$471 million), by IndoSpace Core, a joint venture established in 2017 to acquire and develop logistics facilities across India.

This acquisition strengthens IndoSpace Core's position as India's largest operator of stabilized industrial and logistics real estate. CPP Investments will commit INR 14 billion (C$217 million) to fund the acquisition. CPP Investments owns 93% of IndoSpace Core.

The six assets collectively span 380 acres with a leasable area of approximately nine million square feet, adding to IndoSpace Core's portfolio of fully developed, income-generating parks. These projects are located in India's key logistics markets, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune.

"India's logistics sector continues to benefit from strong structural growth, driven by urbanization and the expanding manufacturing footprint," said Hari Krishna V, Managing Director, Head of Real Estate India & Mumbai Office Head, CPP Investments. "Our longstanding partnership with IndoSpace has enabled us to capture high-quality opportunities in this space. We believe this acquisition will deliver attractive, risk-adjusted returns for CPP contributors and beneficiaries."

Commenting on the development, Anshuman Singh, MD & CEO, IndoSpace, said, "This transaction reflects how India's logistics sector has evolved into a long-term investment story driven by stable demand and institutional confidence. With over 60 million square feet developed and under development, IndoSpace has established itself as the largest player in India's industrial and logistics real estate sector. This acquisition further reinforces the strength of our partnership with CPP Investments, built on a shared belief in India's potential as a global hub."

He added, "At IndoSpace, our strategy is to remain capital-efficient and proactive in pursuing new development opportunities. As India cements its status as a global manufacturing hub, we are witnessing an increasing demand for high-quality, compliant, and sustainable infrastructure. This is precisely where we envisage our next phase of growth unfolding."

Following this transaction, IndoSpace Core's portfolio will expand to 22 million square feet of leasable area across 948 acres, serving over 120 global and domestic companies across six major industrial hubs: Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune.

About CPP Investments

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments™) is a professional investment management organization that manages the Canada Pension Plan Fund in the best interest of the more than 22 million contributors and beneficiaries. In order to build diversified portfolios of assets, we make investments around the world in public equities, private equities, real estate, infrastructure, fixed income and alternative strategies including in partnership with funds. Headquartered in Toronto, with offices in Hong Kong, London, Mumbai, New York City, San Francisco, São Paulo and Sydney, CPP Investments is governed and managed independently of the Canada Pension Plan and at arm's length from governments. At September 30, 2025, the Fund totalled C$777.5 billion. For more information, please visit www.cppinvestments.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram or on X @CPPInvestments.

About IndoSpace

IndoSpace is India's leading fully integrated supply chain infrastructure platform. With over 60 million sq. ft. of infrastructure across 50+ strategically located hubs since its inception in 2007, IndoSpace powers more than 150 industry leaders across manufacturing, electronics, 3PL, e-commerce, retail, and automotive sectors.

Aligned with the vision of PM Gati Shakti, the National Logistics Policy (NLP), and Make in India, IndoSpace contributes to India's supply chain industry by delivering scalable and sustainable infrastructure solutions that enhance efficiency and accelerate manufacturing growth. By integrating technology, sustainability, and operational excellence, IndoSpace continues to shape logistics ecosystems and strengthen its role as a key enabler in India's growth narrative.

