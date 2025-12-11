Boats Group Announces Investment from CPP Investments and General Atlantic

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Boats Group ("the Company"), a global provider of online marketplaces for boats and yachts, today announced a strategic growth investment from Canada Pension Plan Investment Board ("CPP Investments") and General Atlantic, a leading global investor. CPP Investments has committed USD $600 million and will have a co-control interest in Boats Group. As part of the transaction, existing investor Permira has partially realized its investment in Boats Group and will retain a significant minority shareholding, continuing its successful partnership with the Company.

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Boats Group operates the world's most trusted online marketplaces for buying and selling boats, including Boat Trader, YachtWorld, and boats.com. For over 30 years, Boats Group has connected boat buyers and sellers at scale. Throughout that time, the Company has consistently been first to market with innovations that move the industry forward.

Sam Blaichman, Managing Director and Head of Direct Private Equity at CPP Investments, said: "Boats Group is a category-defining leader in a market still early in its digital and AI-led evolution. As a long-term investor, we see a compelling opportunity to back a mission-critical platform with strong network effects, a customer-centric business model that delivers clear value to buyers and sellers, and significant runway to broaden its offering and expand globally. We look forward to partnering with General Atlantic, Permira and the management team to support Boats Group in its next phase of growth and believe it will deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns for CPP contributors and beneficiaries."

In recent years, Boats Group has invested in products and technology that make discovering and buying a boat more effortless and enjoyable, while helping sellers succeed. From a more immersive marketplace to new mobile experiences and intuitive dealer tools, the Company is reimagining the entire journey from discovery to purchase. With AI-powered merchandising, clearer reporting, and smarter workflows, Boats Group is creating a more connected, efficient, and inspiring experience for boating enthusiasts and the broader marine community.

The transaction is expected to close in H1 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

About CPP Investments

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments™) is a professional investment management organization that manages the Canada Pension Plan Fund in the best interest of the more than 22 million contributors and beneficiaries. In order to build diversified portfolios of assets, we make investments around the world in public equities, private equities, real estate, infrastructure, fixed income and alternative strategies including in partnership with funds. Headquartered in Toronto, with offices in Hong Kong, London, Mumbai, New York City, San Francisco, São Paulo and Sydney, CPP Investments is governed and managed independently of the Canada Pension Plan and at arm's length from governments. At September 30, 2025, the Fund totalled C$777.5 billion. For more information, please visit www.cppinvestments.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram or on X @CPPInvestments.

