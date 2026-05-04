CPKC sets new April monthly grain records

CALGARY, AB, May 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) (CPKC) said today it has broken its April monthly record for transporting Canadian grain and grain products, moving 2.9 million metric tonnes (MMT) in April 2026. This new April achievement beat the previous tonnage record set in April 2020. Last month's 30,381 carloads also set a new April monthly record, beating the previous high set in April 2020.

CPKC - Dedicated to Canadian Grain (CNW Group/CPKC)

"We have started 2026 with a record first quarter for the movement of Canadian grain and have set monthly records in three of the first four months of the year as we move a record grain crop across Western Canada," said Elizabeth Hucker, Vice-President Sales and Marketing Bulk. "Our ability to safely and efficiently deliver record grain volumes comes from sustained investments in the grain supply chain and working closely with our customers across our network."

First quarter totals of 7.2 MMT beat the previous record quarter reached in the first quarter of 2021. Through the first 38 weeks of the 2025-2026 crop year, CPKC transported more than 21.9 MMT of Canadian grain and grain products. These are the largest Canadian grain totals since the record setting 2020-2021 crop year.

To begin 2026, CPKC set a new January monthly Canadian grain record moving 2.395 MMT beating the previous tonnage record set in January 2023. January's 24,688 carloads also set a new monthly record, beating the previous high also set in January 2023. In February, CPKC moved 2.232 MMT beating the previous tonnage record set in February 2021. February's 23,088 carloads also set a new February monthly record, beating the previous high set in February 2021.

The volumes of Canadian grain and grain products moving on our railway in multiple weeks exceeded the average supply chain capacity targets outlined in our annual grain service plan. It is critical that all supply chain participants, including customer loading facilities and terminal operators loading grain into vessels at ports, operate at full capacity to sustain this strong momentum.

Effective crop year and winter planning and demand forecasting helps prepare the railway so that CPKC can serve the needs of its customers, and by extension, the broader economy. CPKC has outlined its Canadian grain service outlook in its annual plan available on cpkcr.com.

About CPKC

With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf Coast to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing approximately 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpkcr.com to learn more about the rail advantages of CPKC. CP-IR

SOURCE CPKC

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