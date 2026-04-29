CPKC announces results of director elections

CALGARY, AB, April 29, 2026 /CNW/ - Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) (CPKC) today announced the results of the 2026 annual meeting held earlier today, including the election of all 14 nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated March 10, 2026, as directors of CPKC.

All directors received at least 95.84 percent of votes cast. Isabelle Courville, upon her re-election as a director, was re-appointed Chair of CPKC's Board of Directors. Gordon Trafton, upon his re-election as a director, was re-appointed Vice-Chair of CPKC's Board of Directors.

The advisory vote on executive compensation (Say on Pay) received 87.48 percent in favour. The advisory vote on approach to climate change (Say on Climate) received 88.72 percent in favour. The appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as auditor received 99.88 percent in favour.

The detailed results of the vote by ballot on the election of directors are as follows:



% Votes For % Votes Against Hon. John Baird, P.C. 96.01 % 3.99 % Isabelle Courville 98.24 % 1.76 % Keith Creel 99.66 % 0.34 % Amb. Antonio Garza (Ret.) 98.66 % 1.34 % Arturo Gutiérrez Hernández 97.25 % 2.75 % Hon. Edward Hamberger 99.69 % 0.31 % Janet Kennedy 99.57 % 0.43 % Henry Maier 98.84 % 1.16 % Marc Parent 98.26 % 1.74 % Matthew Paull 95.84 % 4.16 % Jane Peverett 98.21 % 1.79 % Andrea Robertson 98.25 % 1.75 % Kate Stevenson 98.60 % 1.40 % Gordon Trafton 98.91 % 1.09 %

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the annual meeting will be filed on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ) and EDGAR ( www.sec.gov ).

About CPKC

With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf Coast to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing approximately 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpkcr.com to learn more about the rail advantages of CPKC. CP-IR

SOURCE CPKC

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