CPKC reaches tentative collective agreement with United Steelworkers

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) (CPKC) today said it has reached a tentative four-year collective agreement with United Steelworkers (USW) representing clerical and intermodal employees in Canada.

"We are very pleased to have reached another collective agreement at the bargaining table, our third tentative agreement this year in Canada," said Keith Creel, CPKC President and Chief Executive Officer. "Working together with the United Steelworkers, we've come to a tentative agreement that is good for our railroaders and their families. With this and other recent agreements, we can continue our work safely and efficiently serving our customers, enabling growth and prosperity in the Canadian economy."

USW represents approximately 600 employees in Canada.

Details of the tentative collective agreement will not be released publicly until the agreement has been ratified.

About CPKC

With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf of México to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpkcr.com to learn more about the rail advantages of CPKC. CP-IR

