CPKC mechanical employees ratify new collective bargaining agreement

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) (CPKC) today said that Unifor, representing mechanical employees in Canada, has ratified a new four-year collective agreement.

"By working collaboratively together with Unifor, we have completed another collective agreement reached at the bargaining table that benefits our employees with improved wages and benefits for years to come," said Keith Creel, CPKC President and Chief Executive Officer. "This agreement, ratified with strong support among our mechanical employees, brings long-term labor stability to our railroaders as we continue to safely and efficiently serve our customers moving the Canadian and North American economies."

Unifor represents approximately 1,200 mechanics, labourers, diesel service attendants and mechanical support staff across Canada.

This is the second new collective agreement ratified this year by CPKC employees in Canada. Teamsters Canada Rail Conference Maintenance of Way Employees Division representing approximately 2,300 engineering services employees in Canada ratified a new four-year collective agreement earlier this month.

About CPKC

With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf of México to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpkcr.com to learn more about the rail advantages of CPKC. CP-IR

SOURCE CPKC

