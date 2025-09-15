CPKC joins forces to promote rail safety across North America

Rail Safety Week (Canada), See Tracks? Think Train® Week (U.S.) runs from Sept. 15 to 21, 2025

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) joins Operation Lifesaver Canada (OL) , and Operations Lifesaver, Inc. (OLI) in the U.S. this week to raise rail safety awareness in communities across Canada and the U.S.

"Rail safety is a priority at CPKC. We remain focused on public education across our network on how to stay safe around tracks and trains," said Dale Ruzycki, CPKC Chief of Police Canada. "Our goal is that everyone has the knowledge to make safe choices and get home safely each day."

"See Tracks? Think Train® Week serves as an important opportunity to inform the public about the risks associated with unsafe behavior around railways and the importance of making safety a priority," said Kelly Clough, CPKC Chief of Police U.S. "Through collaboration with Operation Lifesaver and our partners, we are committed to promoting awareness and reducing incidents through proactive education and outreach."

"Every incident, every injury, every death related to trespassing is preventable - our goal is to get to zero. As we have work to do to get there, Rail Safety Week is an opportunity for us to remind Canadians that rail safety is a shared responsibility. We all have a role to play. When it comes to a person vs. a train, there is no undo button," Chris Day, National Director, Operation Lifesaver Canada.

"Rail safety education is important for everyone, whether you're driving, walking or riding near the tracks. See Tracks? Think Train® Week is a vital reminder that safe choices save lives," said Rachel Maleh, Executive Director of Operation Lifesaver, Inc. "OLI is grateful for CPKC's partnership in raising awareness and encouraging safe behaviors around tracks and trains. Know the facts, recognize the signs, make good decisions and share the message. Together, we can help #STOPTrackTragedies."

Unaware of the dangers, individuals, including children, teenagers and adults, may be seen walking on the tracks and right of way, using tracks as shortcuts, or using tracks to pose for photographs. To stay safe around railway tracks, remember the following:

Never walk or take photos along the train tracks: Walking on or near the tracks is against the law, this includes the right-of-way.

Walking on or near the tracks is against the law, this includes the right-of-way. Cross tracks only at designated locations: Use crossings marked with crossbucks, lights and/or gates and never take a shortcut.

Use crossings marked with crossbucks, lights and/or gates and take a shortcut. Always look for signals: Check for flashing lights and look both ways before crossing.

Check for flashing lights and look both ways before crossing. Wait for trains to pass completely: When lights are flashing or gates are down, wait for the train to pass before crossing.

When lights are flashing or gates are down, wait for the train to pass before crossing. Never try to beat the train: Even if you're in a hurry, do not attempt to cross the tracks ahead of an approaching train.

Even if you're in a hurry, do not attempt to cross the tracks ahead of an approaching train. In the event of a rail emergency, contact CPKC Police at: 1-800-716-9132.

In Mexico, Rail Safety Week is Sept. 22-27, 2025 and CPKC de México will be out all week as employee volunteers deliver the rail safety program, Alto Total, to schools and museums distributing information to pedestrians and motorists.

Visit OL and OLI to learn more about rail safety and how to become a rail safety ambassador.

