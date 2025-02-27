CPKC announces TSX acceptance of new share repurchase program

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) ("CPKC") announced today that the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") has accepted its notice of intention to implement a normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") to purchase, for cancellation, up to 37,348,539 common shares in the capital of CPKC or approximately four percent of CPKC's common shares issued and outstanding as at February 18, 2025. The NCIB is expected to commence on March 3, 2025 and is due to terminate on March 2, 2026.

"Having delivered on our commitments to strengthen our balance sheet and reduce leverage following the transformational combination of Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern into CPKC, we are pleased to announce this new share buyback program," said CPKC President and CEO Keith Creel. "CPKC's ability to generate strong free cash flow and the pipeline of growth opportunities in front of us give us the confidence to reinstitute our share buyback program. We are committed to returning cash to shareholders in a disciplined, opportunistic manner."

Purchases of CPKC's common shares under the NCIB may be made through the facilities of the TSX, the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") and alternative trading systems by means of open market transactions or by such other means as may be permitted by the TSX, the NYSE and under applicable securities laws, including automatic purchase programs, private agreements or share repurchase programs pursuant to issuer bid exemption orders issued by applicable securities regulatory authorities. The price CPKC will pay for any common shares will be the market price at the time of purchase or such other price as may be permitted by the rules of the TSX. Any purchase made under an exemption order issued by a securities regulatory authority will generally be at a discount to the prevailing market price. Any common shares acquired through the NCIB will be immediately cancelled.

In connection with the NCIB, CPKC expects to enter into an automatic purchase plan agreement ("Plan") with its designated broker to allow for purchases of its common shares during internal quarterly blackout periods. The timing and amount of such purchases would be at the discretion of the broker based on parameters established by CPKC prior to any blackout period. Outside of these periods, common shares will be purchased in accordance with management's discretion, subject to TSX rules and applicable law. The Plan has been reviewed and pre-cleared by the TSX and may be terminated by CPKC or its broker in accordance with its terms, or will terminate on the expiry of the NCIB. CPKC expects the Plan to be implemented on March 3, 2025. All purchases of common shares made under the Plan will be included in determining the aggregate number of common shares purchased under the NCIB. If adopted, the Plan will constitute an "automatic securities purchase plan" under applicable Canadian securities laws, and will be adopted in accordance with applicable U.S. securities laws, including the requirements of Rule 10b5-1 under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

As of February 18, 2025, CPKC had 933,713,487 common shares issued and outstanding. Except as permitted by TSX rules, CPKC will not acquire through the facilities of the TSX more than 351,655 common shares during a trading day, being 25 percent of the average daily trading volume of CPKC common shares on the TSX for the six most recently completed calendar months prior to the date of approval of the bid by the TSX and, in addition, will not acquire per day on the NYSE more than 25 percent of the average daily trading volume for the four most recently completed calendar weeks preceding the date of purchase, subject to, in both cases, certain exceptions for block purchases.

The actual number of common shares that will be repurchased under the NCIB, and the timing of any such purchases, will be determined by CPKC, subject to the limits imposed by the TSX, the NYSE and applicable securities laws in Canada and the United States. There cannot be any assurances as to how many common shares, if any, will ultimately be acquired by CPKC.

CPKC believes that the purchase of its shares from time to time is an appropriate and advantageous use of its funds.

About CPKC

With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf of México to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpkcr.com to learn more about the rail advantages of CPKC. CP-IR

