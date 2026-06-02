CPKC sets new May monthly grain record

CALGARY, AB, June 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) (CPKC) said today it has broken its May monthly record for transporting Canadian grain and grain products, moving 2.9 million metric tonnes (MMT) in May 2026. The new May achievement beat the previous tonnage record set in May 2020. Last month's 30,324 carloads also set a new May monthly record, beating the previous high set in May 2020.

CPKC - Dedicated to Canadian Grain (CNW Group/CPKC)

CPKC previously set records for the movement of Canadian grain in the first quarter and set monthly records in four of the first five months of 2026. Monthly records earlier this year have been set in January, February, and April.

Through Week 43 of the 2025-2026 crop year, CPKC transported more than 25.3 MMT of Canadian grain and grain products. These are the largest Canadian grain totals since the record setting 2020-2021 crop year.

This crop year, the volumes of Canadian grain and grain products moving on the CPKC network in multiple weeks exceeded the average supply chain capacity targets outlined in CPKC's annual grain service plan. It is critical that all supply chain participants, including customer loading facilities and terminal operators loading grain into vessels at ports, operate at full capacity to sustain this strong momentum.

CPKC outlines its Canadian grain service outlook in its annual plan available on cpkcr.com.

About CPKC

With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf Coast to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing approximately 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpkcr.com to learn more about the rail advantages of CPKC. CP-IR

SOURCE CPKC

Contacts: Media, [email protected]; Investment Community, Chris De Bruyn, 403-319-3591, [email protected]