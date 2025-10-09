CPKC 2025 Holiday Train kicks off Nov. 19

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) today announced the schedule and artist line up for the 2025 Holiday Train, a festive celebration combining musical performances and holiday cheer kicking off with its first show on Nov. 19 in Montreal, Que. Now in its 27th year, the Holiday Train raises money and collects food across CPKC's extensive network in Canada and the United States supporting community food banks and making a real difference for families in need.

CPKC Holiday Train (CNW Group/CPKC) CPKC Holiday Train (CNW Group/CPKC)

"Every year, our railroaders take great pride in bringing the Holiday Train across our network, this year reaching even more communities for the first time," said Keith Creel, CPKC President and CEO. "We are thrilled to send this beautiful train filled with lights and music to spread the joy of the season and proud to support the giving spirit of the holidays assisting people experiencing food insecurity. It's incredible to see communities come together every year to celebrate the holidays while supporting local food banks."

Holiday Train Highlights

196 live music shows in six provinces and 13 U.S. states. Thirteen communities will be visited by the Holiday Train for the first time, with new stops in Maine (1), Louisiana (6), Oklahoma (1), Texas (4) and Ontario (1).

Performers include Barenaked Ladies, Smash Mouth, Tyler Shaw, Brittany Kennell, Jade Eagleson, JJ Wilde, American Authors, Pynk Beard, Teigen Gayse, Lanco, Tiera Kennedy, and Dylan Marlowe.

Since 1999, more than $26 million and over 5.4 million pounds of food for community food banks have been collected in Canada and the U.S.

"At East Side Neighborhood Services, our Food Programs are dedicated to providing consistent and dignified food access, especially for older adults and families in our community," said Mary Ostapenko Anstett, President, East Side Neighborhood Services in Minneapolis, Minn. "The Holiday Train brings more than donations -- it brings hope, awareness and critical support at a time when it's needed most. With the help of our community partners such as CPKC, we remain committed to ensuring that access to food doesn't become an added burden for our neighbors."

Ed Robertson with the Barenaked Ladies, performing on the Holiday Train with stops in Alberta and British Columbia, adds, "I can't imagine a better way to visit some of Canada's beautiful mountain towns than by riding the CPKC Holiday Train. It's going to be a great time for a great cause!"

The festive atmosphere created by the brightly decorated Holiday Train and engaging musical performances embody the spirit of the holidays. Each event is free, with CPKC encouraging attendees to make a monetary or heart-healthy food donation as local food banks will be accepting donations at each stop.

This year's Holiday Train in the United States will feature a new light display honouring the legacy of 'Rudy' and the recently retired Kansas City Southern Holiday Express train that operated across the U.S. South for nearly a quarter century.

A full schedule and details of this year's Holiday Train are available at cpkcr.com/holidaytrain .

About CPKC

With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf Coast to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpkcr.com to learn more about the rail advantages of CPKC.

SOURCE CPKC

Contacts: Media, [email protected]