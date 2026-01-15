CPKC: 16 collective bargaining agreements in U.S. ratified, 2 additional tentative agreements reached

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 15, 2026 Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) (CPKC) today said that 16 tentative collective bargaining agreements reached in recent weeks with various unions in the United States have all been ratified.

All of the new, ratified five-year agreements provide increased wages to approximately 700 CPKC railroaders working in Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New York, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Texas and Wisconsin.

"We are very pleased to see all these agreements ratified and thank our union leaders across the United States who have worked with us at the bargaining table to reach agreements that benefit hundreds of our railroaders," said Keith Creel, CPKC President and Chief Executive Officer. "With these agreements reached at the bargaining table and now ratified, we remain focused on serving our customers as we safely and efficiently move American business and contribute to economic growth."

One agreement has been reached and ratified with the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLET) representing approximately 300 locomotive engineers on the Soo Line property operating trains in Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin.

Five agreements have been reached and ratified with the Brotherhood of Railway Carmen representing 231 carmen on the Delaware & Hudson, Soo Line, Kansas City Southern, MidSouth, SouthRail, and TexMex properties.

Five agreements have been reached and ratified with the Transportation Communications Union (TCU/IAM) and American Railway and Airway Supervisors Association (ARASA) representing clerks, maintenance workers, and mechanical and engineering supervisory employees on the Delaware & Hudson, Soo Line, and Kansas City Southern properties. The agreements cover approximately 108 U.S. employees.

Two agreements have been reached and ratified with National Conference of Firemen and Oilers (NCF&O) representing 26 hostlers and laborers in the United States on Soo Line and Kansas City Southern properties.

Three additional agreements were reached and ratified with the Soo Line Locomotive and Car Foreman's Association (SLL&CFA) representing 19 U.S. mechanical foremen employees on the Soo Line property, the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers and Blacksmiths (IBB) representing three boilermakers on the Kansas City Southern property, and the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Mechanical Department (SMART-MD) representing one sheet metal worker on the Kansas City Southern property.

Two more tentative five-year collective agreements were reached in December with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) representing 76 electricians in the United States on the Soo Line and Kansas City Southern properties. These two tentative agreements remain subject to ratification.

About CPKC

With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf Coast to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpkcr.com to learn more about the rail advantages of CPKC. CP-IR

SOURCE CPKC

Contacts: Media: [email protected]; Investment Community: Chris De Bruyn, 403-319-3591, [email protected]