OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Postmasters and Assistants Association (CPAA) is calling on the federal government to include frontline postal workers in consultations before any changes are made to mail service in remote, rural, and Northern communities. The organization is urging transparent processes and concrete protections to ensure Canadians continue to receive reliable postal services.

"Especially for rural Canadians, postal services are not a luxury, they are a lifeline," said Dwayne Jones, National President of CPAA.

"Our members are deeply committed to the communities they serve. Through adversities, and times of uncertainty at Canada Post, rural postmasters and assistants continue to provide a high level of service. It is essential that the government provide clear assurance that the current moratorium on rural post office closures remains fully in effect so that communities and frontline workers can continue to rely on these services and participate meaningfully in consultations."

CPAA represents over 8,500 postmasters and assistants who provide critical connections to communities across the country. These workers ensure Canadians have access to medications, government correspondence, and vital services, keeping remote and Northern communities socially and economically connected.

CPAA is calling on the federal government to commit to:

Conducting a transparent consultation process before any closures , including a full assessment of impacts on seniors, low-income residents, rural, remote and Indigenous communities where mail services are vital for medicine, government correspondence, and economic participation;

, including a full assessment of impacts on seniors, low-income residents, rural, remote and Indigenous communities where mail services are vital for medicine, government correspondence, and economic participation; Extending the government's proposed timeline for lifting the moratorium on rural post office closures from 45 to 100 days , and providing immediate clarity that the current moratorium remains fully in effect until adequate consultation takes place. This assurance is essential to prevent confusion, protect service continuity, and ensure that consultations with frontline workers, communities, and local governments can proceed in good faith;

, and providing immediate clarity that the current moratorium remains fully in effect until adequate consultation takes place. This assurance is essential to prevent confusion, protect service continuity, and ensure that consultations with frontline workers, communities, and local governments can proceed in good faith; A guaranteed baseline level of postal service in all rural and remote communities, covering hours of operation, parcel services, and financial transactions, including the establishment of a minimum access distance standard. Where closures are considered, viable alternatives such as community hubs, mobile units, or local partnerships should be provided to prevent service gaps;

in all rural and remote communities, covering hours of operation, parcel services, and financial transactions, including the establishment of a Where closures are considered, viable alternatives such as community hubs, mobile units, or local partnerships should be provided to prevent service gaps; Safeguarding the jobs of rural postmasters and assistants, who are the backbone of local postal service from coast to coast to coast.

CPAA also notes that no costing or economic impact analysis of rural, remote, and Northern services has been released to support the proposed changes or potential closures. CPAA warns that proceeding without this information risks eroding essential services and deepening inequities in access for rural, remote and Northern residents.

"Our members have the knowledge, experience, and dedication to help shape effective postal service policies," said Jones. "Being included in consultations will ensure that policy decisions are informed, equitable, and responsive to the needs of Canadians in all regions."

CPAA stands ready to meet with Canada Post to share its expertise on remote, rural and Northern service delivery.

