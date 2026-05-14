Coway Launches The Next Generation of Its Most Popular Air Purifier Model in Canada, The Airmega Mighty2

The Airmega Mighty2 features an upgraded modern design, enhanced smart controls, and powerful filtration

LOS ANGELES, May 14, 2026 /CNW/ -- Today, Coway, the leading wellness tech company, introduced the Airmega Mighty2, the next-generation version of its best-selling Airmega Mighty AP-1512HH air purifier, to its Canadian portfolio of award-winning products. The Airmega Mighty2 combines the Mighty's original award-winning performance with a modernized design and an enhanced control panel.

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For over a decade, the best-selling Airmega Mighty has been a go-to air purifier in homes and business settings, with millions of units sold and a legacy built on performance, reliability, and thoughtful design. The Airmega Mighty2 upgrades the experience with a powerful 3-stage filtration system and enhanced usability features that simplify daily operation. It also has a new, sleek design ideal for seamless integration into the home at a similar $369.99 CAD price point.

The Airmega Mighty2 delivers powerful efficiency, capable of cleaning up to 167 square meters in one hour, and only uses 56 watts of electricity, making it ideal for bedrooms, living areas, nurseries, and home offices. Key upgrades include:

Enhanced Control Panel: Touchscreen controls: Users can adjust airflow speed, monitor air quality, and customize performance. MegaScan TM Laser Sensor: Detects a full spectrum of particles, from ultra-fine to large, and provides numerical readings of how much pollution is in the air. Filter Replacement indicator : Shows pre-filter and filter lifespan as a percentage and notifies users when to clean or replace filters. Upgraded 4-color LED Air Quality Indicator: Provides clear visibility of current air quality levels. Hourly timer: Schedule operation from 1 to 12 hours Performance Modes: Smart, Turbo, Sleep, and Eco modes for customizing air quality, noise, and energy efficiency. Night Light Sensor: In Smart mode, detects light intensity and switches to Sleep mode when the space is dark for 3 minutes.

Redesigned Pre-filter Position: Allows users to slide the washable, vacuumable pre-filter out from the right side of the unit.

The Airmega Mighty2 is available now in White and Beige at Cowaymega.ca and Amazon. Coway also introduced its original Airmega Mighty in a new beige colorway in Canada, including a bonus 6-month Intense Smoke deodorization filter. To learn more about Coway, visit Cowaymega.com.

SOURCE Coway

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