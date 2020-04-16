COVID-19 related death of an inmate

ABBOTSFORD, BC, April 16, 2020 /CNW/ - On April 15, 2020, an inmate from Mission Institution died at Abbotsford Regional Hospital as an apparent result of complications related to COVID-19.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified of their death. CSC extends its condolences to the family. The thoughts of management and staff are with them at this time.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) has notified the coroner who will review the circumstances of the death.

CSC has dedicated health services and medical professionals in all of its institutions. We also work closely and collaboratively with local public heath partners and hospitals to provide complete and quality medical care to those who need it and to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

This is the first death related to COVID-19 among federally sentenced inmates. CSC provides regular updates on COVID-19 tests and cases among federal offenders in institutions.

Quick Facts

CSC has dedicated health services in our institutions including nurses, physicians and other health professionals, as well as the equipment needed to monitor and treat inmates and the necessary personal protective equipment.

CSC works closely with public health to trace, test and treat inmates, as needed, including use of local hospitals to provide any further care needed.

CSC protocol involves medically isolating inmates who show symptoms or test positive for COVID-19 to prevent the spread of infection. We have modified routines, and put in place measures such as physical distancing, hygiene practices, cleaning and disinfecting protocols. All CSC workers and inmates at Mission Institution are also provided with masks to prevent spread.

The Privacy Act allows CSC to release certain information at the time of a death in custody. To provide transparency during this pandemic, CSC is disclosing the deaths linked to COVID-19 while respecting privacy and the protection of personal information by not disclosing the name of the inmate or their personal medical details.

