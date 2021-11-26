QUÉBEC CITY, Nov. 26, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

1,037 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 444,585*;

0 new deaths, for a total of 11,571 deaths;

206 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 4 compared to the previous day;

13 new entries,



17 new discharges;

43 people in intensive care, for a decrease of 2 compared to the previous day;

2 new entries,



4 new discharges;

32,539 samples conducted on November 24 .

* 1,302 cases have been added to the total number of people infected since the start of the pandemic. This is a catch-up in the entry of cases in the Montréal area. This catch-up spans several months, with the oldest case dating back to March 19, 2020 and the most recent to November 2021.

Vaccination

19,463 doses administered are added, that is 19,266 doses in the last 24 hours and 197 doses before November 25 , for a total of 13,521,416 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 231,108 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 13,752,524 doses received by Quebecers.

To follow the evolution of the data on a daily basis, consult the open data or the INSPQ website at https://www.donneesquebec.ca/recherche/fr/organization/msss or at https://www.inspq.qc.ca/covid-19/donnees. Note that the number of cases, deaths and doses administered, in particular, may be subject to daily readjustment for previous days, given that a catch-up is necessary due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

