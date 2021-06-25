COVID-19 Pandemic - The government presents its daily update Français
Jun 25, 2021, 11:00 ET
QUÉBEC CITY, June 25, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:
- 88 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 374,406;
- 362,130 people have recovered;
- No new deaths, for a total of 11,202 deaths.
- 135 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 8;
- 40 people in intensive care, for an increase of 2;
- 20,320 samples conducted on June 23.
Vaccination
- 68,155 doses administered are added, that is 65,578 doses in the last 24 hours and 2,577 doses before June 24, for a total of 7,761,010 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 20,340 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 7,781,350 doses received by Quebecers.
- 9,348,479 doses received in total.
- 74,880 doses of Pfizer and 556,766 doses of Moderna are still expected this week.
It should be remembered that press releases presenting daily data will no longer be presented on Saturdays and Sundays, nor on public holidays. The full data for the day will be released after these days, with a summary for the days of Friday and Saturday, except for hospitalization and intensive care data.
Summary Data Evolution Table1
|
Date
|
Confirmed
|
Deaths2
|
Hospitalizations
|
Hospitalizations in
|
Tests
|
Administered
|
June 18
|
160
|
0
|
178 (+3)
|
39
|
17,300
|
91,873
|
June 19
|
103
|
2
|
170 (-8)
|
39
|
16,307
|
72,166
|
June 20
|
90
|
2
|
168 (-2)
|
39
|
16,367
|
57,508
|
June 21
|
84
|
2
|
161 (-7)
|
40 (+1)
|
22,162
|
85,074
|
June 22
|
127
|
1
|
161
|
40
|
20,632
|
98,736
|
June 23
|
96
|
0
|
143 (-18)
|
38 (-2)
|
20,320
|
117,934
|
June 24
|
88
|
0
|
135 (-8)
|
40 (+2)
|
NA
|
65,578
1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.
2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.
3 Note that the number of doses administered may be subject to daily readjustment for the previous days, due to catching up due to a delay in data entry.
A reminder concerning public health instructions:
To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.
Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.
Related links:
- Variant data, updated from Monday to Friday, available on the website of the Institut national de santé publique du Québec.
- Measures in effect .
- To monitor data updates, follow the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux's Twitter account at https://twitter.com/sante_qc (@sante_qc).
- COVID-19 Symptom Self-Assessment Tool.
SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux
For further information: Media Relations, Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux, 418 266-8914, [email protected]
