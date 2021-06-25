QUÉBEC CITY, June 25, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

88 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 374,406;

362,130 people have recovered;

No new deaths, for a total of 11,202 deaths.

135 hospitalizations, for a decrease of 8;

40 people in intensive care, for an increase of 2;

20,320 samples conducted on June 23 .

Vaccination

68,155 doses administered are added, that is 65,578 doses in the last 24 hours and 2,577 doses before June 24 , for a total of 7,761,010 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 20,340 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 7,781,350 doses received by Quebecers.

74,880 doses of Pfizer and 556,766 doses of Moderna are still expected this week.

It should be remembered that press releases presenting daily data will no longer be presented on Saturdays and Sundays, nor on public holidays. The full data for the day will be released after these days, with a summary for the days of Friday and Saturday, except for hospitalization and intensive care data.

Summary Data Evolution Table1

Date Confirmed

cases Deaths2 Hospitalizations Hospitalizations in

intensive care Tests

performed Administered

doses of

vaccine3 June 18 160 0 178 (+3) 39 17,300 91,873 June 19 103 2 170 (-8) 39 16,307 72,166 June 20 90 2 168 (-2) 39 16,367 57,508 June 21 84 2 161 (-7) 40 (+1) 22,162 85,074 June 22 127 1 161 40 20,632 98,736 June 23 96 0 143 (-18) 38 (-2) 20,320 117,934 June 24 88 0 135 (-8) 40 (+2) NA 65,578

1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.

2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

3 Note that the number of doses administered may be subject to daily readjustment for the previous days, due to catching up due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

