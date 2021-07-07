QUÉBEC CITY, July 7, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The most recent data on the evolution of COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, in Québec show:

103 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 375,365;

363,415 people have recovered;

1 new death, for total of deaths of 11,219:

1 death in the last 24 hours,

103 hospitalizations, for an increase of 1;

25 people in intensive care, for a decrease of 2;

17,226 samples conducted on July 5 .

Vaccination

106,467 doses administered are added, that is 104,751 doses in the last 24 hours and 1,716 doses before July 6 , for a total of 8,964,394 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 25,327 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 8,989,721 doses received by Quebecers.

, for a total of 8,964,394 doses administered in Québec. Outside Québec, a total of 25,327 doses were administered, for a cumulative total of 8,989,721 doses received by Quebecers. 11,311,605 doses received in total.

the remaining 18,720 doses of the 203,580 Pfizer doses expected this week were received yesterday, completing the delivery.

Please note that as of next Monday, the summary table will be removed from the balance sheet press release. However, a summary table will be published on Mondays and upon return from statutory holidays, specifically to present the data for the previous days. However, those who wish to follow the evolution of the data on a daily basis can do so by consulting open data or the INSPQ website at https://www.donneesquebec.ca/ or at https://www.inspq.qc.ca/covid-19/donnees.

Summary Data Evolution Table1

Date Confirmed

cases Deaths2 Hospitalizations Hospitalizations in

intensive care Tests performed Administered

doses of vaccine3 June 30 93 0 113 (-4) 34 (-1) 17,464 125,849 July 1 69 1 110 (-3) 34 13,582 92,014 July 2 72 1 NA NA 13,972 106,941 July 3 55 0 NA NA 12,171 83,068 July 4 49 0 102 (- 8 since July 1) 27 (-7 since July 1) 11,843 72,008 July 5 67 0 102 27 17,226 97,311 July 6 103 1 103 (+1) 25 (-2) NA 104,751

1 Note that the majority of data are presented according to the day they were entered. They are extracted at 4 p.m. at the date shown and cover the preceding 24 hours. However, the availability of the data on samples involves an additional delay of 24 hours and these correspond to the number of samples taken on the date shown.

2 It should also be noted that the data prior to those of the last 24 hours presented in the column Deaths have been adjusted according to the actual dates of death. This explains the variation of some data compared to those presented in previous press releases. The daily death toll is influenced by the time required for the physician to report the death, the time required to complete the investigation to confirm that the death was attributable to COVID-19, and the entry into the system.

3 Note that the number of doses administered may be subject to daily readjustment for the previous days, due to catching up due to a delay in data entry.

A reminder concerning public health instructions:

To limit the spread of the coronavirus as much as possible, it is important to follow basic preventive measures such as hand washing, physical distancing, wearing a face covering and following the instructions in effect in your region.

Remember that in the event of symptoms, it is always essential to isolate yourself and consult one of the self-care guides or call 1-877-644-4545 (or the telephone code corresponding to the region concerned) to find out the measures to be taken.

Related links:

SOURCE Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux

For further information: Media Relations, Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux, 418 266-8914, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.msss.gouv.qc.ca/

