Coveo Unlocks Custom Actions for AI Agents

MONTREAL, Oct. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Coveo, the leader in AI-Relevance, delivering best-in-class AI-search and generative experiences that maximize business outcomes at every point-of-experience, today announced two new high-demand capabilities, custom context and broader compatibility, that dramatically enhance the relevance, intelligence, and actions of support experiences built on Agentforce.

"When we combined Agentforce with Coveo, the results were on another level," said Joyce Leung, VP of Support Operations at Illumio. "Our internal testers went from saying, 'this is okay' to literally saying 'wow.' The multiplier effect of bringing the two solutions together was incredible, consistently returning responses that truly amazed our team."

"Service, Commerce and Marketing leaders everywhere are under pressure to deliver faster, more accurate, and more trusted experiences at scale," said Jujhar Singh, President & GM, Applications and Industries, Salesforce. "Combined with Agentforce, Coveo supports the next generation of AI agents that meet that challenge by combining deep enterprise knowledge with contextual intelligence, empowering teams to serve customers with precision, speed, and confidence."

With the introduction of custom context pass through, the Coveo Relevance-Augmented Passage Retrieval API (PR-API), used to retrieve knowledge from Coveo's unified index, now delivers even more precise results by tailoring information retrieval using granular user-specific data like agent role, account tier, or product line. The result is pinpoint-relevant answers that improve self-service success, reduce handle time and mean time to resolution.

"With these capabilities, we're giving enterprises key pieces to build successful agents: control and context," said Richard Tessier, Co-Founder and SVP Product, Coveo. "Coveo for Agentforce goes beyond better answers - it enables smarter actions, grounded in enterprise truth, shaped by the user's reality. That's how you move from experimentation to agentic transformation."

Coveo for Agentforce sends queries to the Coveo AI Platform, which processes and returns contextually relevant results from connected content sources. This unlocks a new realm of customizable GenAI-powered actions, allowing AI agents to not only answer questions but also resolve cases autonomously, auto-draft emails, generate knowledge articles and more - all within the guardrails of approved enterprise content.

Coveo for Agentforce is purpose-built for organizations under pressure to reduce cost-to-serve, accelerate time-to-resolution, and improve both self-service and assisted service. This announcement builds on Coveo's leadership in relevance-augmented generative AI, a category it pioneered to solve the enterprise's toughest challenges with GenAI - accuracy, hallucination risk, security, and content trust.

These major improvements to Coveo for Agentforce are included in the Coveo AI-Relevance Platform and available today at: https://www.coveo.com/en/integrations/salesforce-search/agentforce

Coveo brings superior AI-Relevance to every point-of-experience, transforming how enterprises connect with their customers and employees to maximize business outcomes.

Relevance is about moving from persona to person, the degree to which the enterprise-wide content, products, recommendations, and advice presented to a person online aligns easily with their context, needs, preferences, behavior and intent, setting the competitive experience gold standard. Every person's journey is unique, and only AI can solve the complexity of tailoring experiences across massive, diverse audiences and large volumes and variety of content and products.

Our Coveo AI-Relevance™ Platform enables enterprises to deliver hyper-personalization at every point-of-experience, unifying all their data securely, with the highest level of contextual and prescriptive accuracy while simultaneously optimizing business outcomes.

Coveo brings AI-Relevance to the digital experiences of many of the world's premier and most innovative brands, serving millions of people across billions of interactions.

What we believe is bold: Digital is everywhere, Relevance is not. It's the only way to win in the digital age.

The Coveo AI-Relevance Platform is ISO 27001 and ISO 27018 certified, SOC2 compliant, HIPAA compatible, with a 99.999% SLA available. We are a Salesforce ISV Partner, an SAP EndorsedⓇ App, AWS ISV Accelerate Program member, an Adobe Gold Partner, MACH Alliance member, Optimizely Partner, Shopify Partner, and a Genesys AppFoundryⓇ ISV Partner.Coveo is a trademark of Coveo Solutions Inc.

