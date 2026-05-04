COVENANT HOUSE TORONTO INTRODUCES "HOME OF THE UNBREAKABLE," REFRAMING HOW CANADIANS SEE AND SUPPORT YOUTH EXPERIENCING HOMELESSNESS

TORONTO, May 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Covenant House Toronto, Canada's largest charity serving youth experiencing homelessness, is introducing Home of the Unbreakable: a powerful expression of its belief in the resilience and potential of the young people it serves, and its commitment to building a future where youth homelessness is brief and rare.

Every night, too many young people are forced to make an impossible choice: remain in unsafe situations or face homelessness alone. Youth homelessness is a growing -- but preventable -- crisis. More than 1,500 youth experience homelessness on any given night in Toronto, and one-third of chronically homeless adults in the city say they first experienced homelessness as youth. Without early intervention, brief periods of homelessness can become lifelong.

Young people aged 16-24 come to Covenant House Toronto with complex and increasingly urgent reasons, including unsafe homes, mental health challenges, trafficking, and a lack of affordable housing -- while demand for a safe place to stay continues to outpace the system's capacity. Last year alone, more than 2,000 youth turned to Covenant House Toronto for support as economic pressure and housing instability continue to intensify needs.

"It is time to change the story of youth homelessness - from one rooted in crisis to one grounded in possibility," said Mark Aston, Chief Executive Officer, Covenant House Toronto. "Young people should not be defined by their past but supported in realizing what they're capable of becoming. Every day we see the unbreakable spirits of the young people we help at Covenant House and when all of this is recognized and supported, it can change the trajectory of their lives -- shifting the focus from survival to futures filled with possibility."

Covenant House Toronto is more than a safe place to stay for young people in crisis - it is a place of transformation, offering a full continuum of care that spans prevention, to crisis response, stable housing and support for independent living in the community. At its core, Home of the Unbreakable reflects Covenant House Toronto's belief that every young person has potential and deserves a chance to build a life of their own making.

ABOUT COVENANT HOUSE TORONTO

At Covenant House, we believe every young person deserves a future that is safe, stable and full of promise – one that cannot be broken by circumstance, crisis or systems failure.

As Canada's largest charity serving youth in crisis, we are committed to ending the cycle of youth homelessness. For more than 40 years, Covenant House Toronto has helped over 110,000 young people discover their unbreakable spirit -helping them stay in school, pursue employment, strengthen family connections and find stable places to live. Our comprehensive model of care helps prevent homelessness before it begins, shortens it when it happens, and equips young people with the skills they need to build lasting independence.

SOURCE Covenant House Toronto

For further information: Sarah Boesveld, Manager, Public Relations & Advocacy, Cell: 647-678-4372, [email protected]