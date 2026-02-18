Covenant House Sees Increase in Youth Being Lured Online and Recommends Early Safety Conversations

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2026 /CNW/ - There continues to be a concerning increase in sex trafficking cases targeting young people, primarily online through social media platforms. As National Human Trafficking Awareness Day approaches, Covenant House Toronto is asking Canadians to have early conversations about sex trafficking and online safety with the young people in their lives to help prevent this crime.

Digital technologies continue to quickly evolve and change the way we live, work and connect with others. Technology is also affecting how sex trafficking happens. The most recent data from Public Safety Canada indicated a 106 per cent increase in luring into online sexual exploitation over the past seven years, with the most common victim being 13-year-old girls. With younger generations being raised in an increasingly digital and interconnected world, awareness, education and conversation about luring and online safety are essential to help keep young people safe.

"Locally, we've seen a significant increase in sex trafficking cases where youth as young as 14 are being lured through social media," said Detective Richard Shaw with the Toronto Police Services Human Trafficking Enforcement Unit. "Parents often think they can wait to have these conversations until their children are teenagers, but that's too late. Before they get on social media, they need to know what to watch for and where to get help. To report cases of online luring and sexual exploitation, the public can visit Cybertip.ca"

"Most luring we see these days is taking place online," said Rachel George, interim manager of the anti-human trafficking team at Covenant House. "Another concerning layer is the increased use of AI-generated images being used to coerce and manipulate young people. This is why it is so important for young people and their caregivers to talk about this crime as early as possible and learn how to spot the signs, so they can stay safe and get help if they need it."

To address this growing concern, Covenant House provides free sex trafficking education programs to students across the Greater Toronto Area. Last year, over 16,000 students learned how to protect themselves through these sessions.

Covenant House has also developed information and tools for caregivers, youth, service providers, educators, and the hospitality industry about this issue and what people can do to prevent this crime. These resources were developed with the support of survivors and are available on Traffick Stop, Covenant House Toronto's anti-trafficking resource hub: traffickstop.ca.

About Covenant House Toronto

Covenant House helps youth ignite their potential and reclaim their lives. As Canada's largest agency serving youth who are homeless, trafficked or at risk, we offer the widest range of services to hundreds of young people every day.

Covenant House is a national leader providing direct support to hundreds of survivors of sex trafficking. Our comprehensive anti-trafficking plan includes prevention and awareness, front line services and knowledge sharing. For over 40 years, Covenant House has been dedicated to its mission of serving youth on the street and to protect and safeguard all youth with absolute respect and unconditional love. Since 1982, Covenant House has supported more than 110,000 young people.

SOURCE Covenant House Toronto

For more information contact: Sarah Boesveld, Manager, Public Relations & Advocacy, Cell: 647-678-4372, [email protected]