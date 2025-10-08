DUSSELDORF, Germany, Oct. 8, 2025 /CNW/ -- Covation Biomaterials LLC ("CovationBio® "), a biomaterials company with advanced technology in the bio-based materials industry, is excited to share project milestones and updates for their newest innovation, CovationBio® bioPTMEG at K 2025, the world's leading trade fair for plastics and rubber.

First announced at ChinaPlas in April 2025, CovationBio® bioPTMEG is an advanced, sustainable polytetramethylene ether glycol (PTMEG), that delivers high performance with a significantly lower production emissions compared with fossil-based incumbents.

"Through continued work with our customers, we are achieving significant milestones against the goal of making bioPTMEG commercially available. Specifically, CovationBio® bioPTMEG, a sustainable PTMEG product utilizing advanced technology, delivering peak performance with the lowest environmental impact. It truly redefines what's possible from biobased materials," said Feifeng You, President of CovationBio.

CovationBio® bioPTMEG is a bio-based alternative to fossil-based PTMEG, helping customers reduce their reliance on non-renewable materials and maintain the durability and resilience expected in high performance applications such as spandex, polyurethanes and thermoplastic elastomers.

A few of the superior sustainability benefits offered include:

a substantial reduction of greenhouse gas emissions compared to fossil-based incumbents;

a product that is 100% bio-based and obtained from annually renewable resources;

the use of feedstock such as corncobs which do not compete with primary food sources;

a reduced reliance on non-renewable fossil fuel use.

Drop-in performance to allow downstream customers to switch to bio-based raw material without major process change.

As earlier announced at ChinaPlas 2025, the construction of a dedicated manufacturing facility for CovationBio® bioPTMEG which is expected to be mechanically complete toward the end of 2025. It is located in Jiangsu Province, Qidong. Commercial production should begin in the first half of 2026.

Aligned with this year's K Show theme, "The Power of Plastics! Green – Smart – Responsible," our Covation Biomaterials team are ready to share more about how CovationBio® bioPTMEG can integrate into downstream high performance materials such as TPU, PU, COPE, COPA and spandex to advance sustainability strategies with our value chain partners in multiple applications.

Please visit the team in Hall 5, Booth C07-1.

On October 10th 2025, Dr. Mosha Zhao, Global Marketing Director for C4 Platform, and Dr. Dan Slanac, Global Technology Director of CovationBio, will introduce this innovation journey from non-food bio-based feedstock to renewable raw materials: Redefine What's Possible to Reduce Carbon Footprint at the Bioplastics Business Breakfast Days Conference (Congress Centre, Hall 1).

Disclaimer: The statements above are taken from the product's life cycle analysis (LCA) and product performances are based on tests by Covation Biomaterials LLC and TrueNorth Collective LLC.

About CovationBio®

Founded in 2022, in Newark, Delaware, Covation Biomaterials LLC is a biomaterials company with advanced technology in the bio-based materials industry, offering a product portfolio of high-performance, sustainable solutions. The company builds on its rich DuPont legacy of groundbreaking scientific innovation and continues to deliver novel solutions at scale across multiple industries, including apparel, carpeting, cosmetics, food, and packaging. Through the Sorona®, Susterra® and Zemea® product lines, the mission of CovationBio® is to deliver building blocks that will enable customers to provide bio-based products accessible to everyone. Covation, CovationBio®, Sorona, Susterra, and Zemea are trademarks of Covation Biomaterials LLC or their affiliates. For more information about Covation Biomaterials, please visit CovationBio.com and follow on WeChat, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook

