ST. LOUIS, March 9, 2026 /CNW/ -- Seeger Weiss LLP, Motley Rice LLC, Waters Kraus Paul & Siegel, Williams Hart & Boundas LLP, The Holland Law Firm, and Ketchmark & McCreight P.C. announce that the Circuit Court of the City of St. Louis, State of Missouri, has granted preliminary approval of a proposed class action settlement of up to $7.25 billion in King v. Monsanto Company. The Court has preliminarily approved the settlement and authorized a comprehensive notice program to inform individuals who may be part of the Settlement Class of their rights and options.

The proposed settlement resolves claims that exposure to Roundup® and other glyphosate-based weed killers causes non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), a blood cancer that can take 10 to 15 years to develop after exposure. Monsanto denies all allegations of wrongdoing and liability. The Court has not made any finding regarding the merits of the claims.

"This agreement is designed to ensure that people who have been diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma as a result of their Roundup exposure, and those who may develop NHL in the future, will be protected and have access to meaningful compensation without the risks and delay of continued litigation," said Christopher Seeger of Seeger Weiss LLP, counsel for current claimants.

Eric D. Holland of The Holland Law Firm, counsel for future claimants, noted, "This settlement provides compensation and certainty to the victims and their families who have been waiting for years and who currently face major risks that could extinguish their claims. Importantly, it also locks in compensation for victims over the next two decades."

Who Is Included

The Settlement Class generally includes farmers, landscapers, groundskeepers, gardeners, and others who were exposed to Roundup® or other glyphosate-based weed killers in the United States before February 17, 2026. Individuals diagnosed with NHL after exposure may qualify for benefits, as may individuals exposed but not yet diagnosed. Family members and representatives of deceased, minor, or incapacitated class members may also be included.

Settlement Benefits

Eligible individuals diagnosed with NHL may receive $6,000 to $165,000 or more, based primarily on type of exposure (whether at home or at work), age at diagnosis, and NHL type. Monsanto will fund up to $7.25 billion over 17 to 21 years.

Important Deadlines

Exclusion Deadline: Individuals who wish to retain the right to sue Monsanto on their own must submit a written request for exclusion by June 4, 2026.

Objection Deadline: Settlement Class Members who wish to object to any aspect of the Settlement must file a written objection by June 4, 2026.

Settlement Class Members who wish to object to any aspect of the Settlement must file a written objection by June 4, 2026. Final Approval Hearing: The Court will hold a hearing on July 9, 2026 to determine whether the proposed Settlement is fair, reasonable, and adequate.

The hearing date and other deadlines may change without further notice. Settlement Class Members are encouraged to check the Settlement website for updates and to learn more about how to object or exclude themselves from the class.

How to Obtain More Information

Settlement Class Members may review the Detailed Notice, the Settlement Agreement, and other important documents at WeedKillerClass.com . Individuals may also call 1-888-403-8201 or email [email protected].

This press release is a summary. Complete details about eligibility, benefits, deadlines, and legal rights are available in the Court-approved notices and on the Settlement website. The Settlement will become final only if the Court grants final approval and any appeals are resolved.

