MONTRÉAL and SASKATOON, SK, June 1, 2026 /CNW/ - Courchesne Larose Group ("Courchesne Larose"), a leader in the Canadian fresh fruit and vegetable industry, today announced that it has entered a strategic partnership with The Star Group ("Star Group"), a respected Western Canadian fresh produce distributor with more than 35 years of history and a strong national reputation.

The transaction brings together two highly complementary organizations with shared values, deep industry experience, and a long-term commitment to the Canadian produce sector. Together, the organizations strengthen their capabilities and national reach while preserving the strengths, identities, and operating approaches that have made both organizations successful.

Courchesne Larose, headquartered in Montreal, is one of Canada's major distributors of fresh fruits and vegetables, with integrated operations that include importing, distribution, processing, and transportation. The company serves customers nationwide through a diversified and vertically integrated supply chain.

Founded in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Star Group operates a broad fresh produce platform with facilities across Canada and the United States. Through this partnership, Star Group adds a significant operational footprint to Courchesne Larose's platform, including more than 850 employees and 13 facilities. Known for its strong relationships with growers, suppliers, and customers, Star Group has built a reputation for quality and reliability that supports the combined organization's scale, stability, and national reach.

"Partnering with Star Group supports our long-term growth ambitions in Canada and the United States," said Michael Aucoin, Chief Executive Officer of Courchesne Larose. "Star Group is a highly respected organization with shared values and deep industry expertise. By working together, we are strengthening our capabilities while continuing to invest in quality, efficiency, and reliability across the supply chain."

"For generations, our growth has been built on enduring relationships of trust with our customers. This new milestone will allow us to further strengthen that commitment," added Alain Routhier, President of Courchesne Larose.

"The shareholders of Courchesne Larose, including Roynat Capital and Sagard, are proud to support the company in this next phase of its growth," said Marie-Claude Boisvert, Chair of the Board of Courchesne Larose, as well as Partner and Head of Sagard Private Equity Canada. "This partnership with Star Group strengthens the company's scale and footprint, positioning it as a national leader."

This partnership provides consistent coast-to-coast service and broader product offerings through a balanced mix of global and domestic sourcing, including value-added produce. A thoughtful, step-by-step approach to integration will be taken, with a focus on keeping day-to-day operations running smoothly.

"The partnership expands product offerings, including value-added produce. Day-to-day operations, existing commercial relationships, and service models will remain unchanged as teams collaborate closely," said Deric Karolat, CEO of the Star Group. "Courchesne Larose's integrated capabilities and national reach complement our platform extremely well. We are excited about what we can build together by working as one team and creating new opportunities for our people and our business."

About Courchesne Larose Group

A leading player in the Canadian fruit and vegetable industry for over 100 years, Courchesne Larose Ltd. is a family-owned company that employs over 1,050 people. Over the past few years, several subsidiaries have been added, allowing it to develop an incomparable value proposition for its customers and suppliers. The Courchesne Larose Group includes Bercy Foods, Krōps Imports, Marcan Packaging, Dynapro Transport and Veg-Pak Produce. Its primary mission is to provide its suppliers with the largest and best distribution network of fresh fruits and vegetables in Eastern Canada, allowing its customers to benefit from diversified and quality products year-round. Its suppliers come from all over the world and its customers are located throughout Canada and on the American East Coast. For more information, please visit courchesnelarose.com.

About The Star Group

The Star Group, based in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, is a leading Western Canadian fresh produce distributor with a strong presence across Canada and the United States, including more than 850 employees. The group is recognized for its grower-direct programs and commitment to quality. For more information, please visit https://www.starproduce.com/the-star-group.html.

SOURCE Courchesne Larose

Media contact: Fernande Bernier, [email protected], 514-609-3370; Justin Meloche, [email protected], 514-995-9704