TORONTO, March 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Counsel Portfolio Services ("Counsel") today announced its proposal to merge two mutual funds.

Fund Mergers

The following funds are proposed to be merged on or about June 16, 2023.

Terminating Fund Continuing Fund IPC Essentials Equity Portfolio IPC Essentials Growth Portfolio IPC Essentials ESG Balanced Portfolio IPC Essentials Balanced Portfolio

Terminating Fund investors of record on or about April 17, 2023, will receive a notice of a special meeting of investors to be held on or about June 5, 2023. If approved, upon completion of the mergers, securityholders of each of the Terminating Funds will receive an equivalent series of the applicable Continuing Fund.

About Counsel Portfolio Services

Counsel Portfolio Services is a subsidiary of Investment Planning Counsel Inc. (IPC Inc.). With $4.3 billion in assets under management as of February 28, 2023, Counsel provides comprehensive, objective portfolio solutions utilizing the strength and expertise of third-party portfolio managers. Counsel, through IPC Inc., is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) group of companies. IGM Financial is one of Canada's premier financial services companies.

For further information: Cameron Penner, Proof Strategies Inc., Phone: (613) 670-5815, Email: [email protected]