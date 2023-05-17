Long weekend savings plus more deals in-store at more than 500 participating Couche-Tard locations across Quebec.

LAVAL, QC, May 17, 2023 /CNW/ - One of the busiest long weekends is upon us and for many that means travelling to cottages and visiting friends and families. Heading into this May long weekend, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. ("Couche-Tard") the global convenience and mobility retailer, is pleased to host a 'Couche-Tard Essence en Folie' in Quebec and offer coupon booklets to save 10 cents off per litre and more at more than 500 participating locations in Quebec on Thursday, May 18th, 2023, between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. (E.S.T.).

"The May long weekend marks the start of summer, and we want to start the season by thanking our customers," said Mélissa Lessard, Head of North American Marketing at Couche-Tard. "It's the perfect time to show our appreciation and help make life a little easier every day with our 'Couche-Tard Essence En Folie' happening throughout Quebec."

During 'Essence en Folie', Couche-Tard is inviting customers to stop by one of the participating locations in more than 168 cities and towns in Quebec to receive a coupon booklet which includes a fuel discount coupon for 10 cents off per litre of fuel applicable on your same day purchase by prepaying for fuel.

"From our locations in Laval and Montreal to Québec City, Sherbrooke, and Gatineau, customers can take advantage of our discount on fuel," added Lessard. "Whether you are joining friends, need a car wash or are travelling to see loved ones, our retail locations are pleased to welcome you."

Couche-Tard will also offer free in-store baked goods and coffee free and free car washes, and more. Customers will receive, until supply lasts, a coupon book that can be used until the end of July 2023. A list of the closest participating locations can be found here.

The coupon booklets will be distributed on May 18, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at participating Quebec gas stations operated by Couche-Tard, or while supplies last and subject to product availability. The gasoline rebates are applicable on a minimum purchase of 25 liters of gasoline of all grades, and on a maximum of 75 liters.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and fuel retail, operating in 24 countries and territories, with close to 14,300 stores, of which approximately 10,900 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Poland and Hong Kong SAR. Approximately 122,000 people are employed throughout its network.

For more information on Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. or to consult its annual Consolidated Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis, please visit: https://corpo.couche-tard.com.

For further information: Media Relations: Jessica Rousseau, TACT Intelligence Conseil, 438-396-8288, [email protected]