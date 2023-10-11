CORUS STUDIOS ANNOUNCES GLOBAL SALES OF MORE THAN 2,300 HOURS OF CONTENT

Corus Studios Shares Exclusive First Look at Pamela Anderson's New Food Series, Pamela's Cooking With Love at MIPCOM

ReelOne Acquires Worldwide Rights of Corus Studios' The Love Club Outside of North America

Photos are available here: https://spaces.hightail.com/space/c9W8Gg2pTp

To share this release socially use: https://bit.ly/3Qatf3w

TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Corus Studios celebrates closing its fiscal year with more than 2,300 hours of premium content sold, totaling a 15% increase year-over-year. The Canadian distributer represents 50 titles across the lifestyle, factual, and scripted space, selling to markets across the globe, including to new Corus Studios licensee Box TV in India and Tivilife in Turkey.

Clockwise: Pamela’s Cooking With Love and Bryan’s All In. Photo credit: Corus Studios (CNW Group/Corus Entertainment Inc.)

At this month's MIPCOM, Corus Studios is excited to offer buyers a first look at Pamela Anderson's new food-focused series, Pamela's Cooking With Love (8x60), as well as Bryan's All In (10x60) from home renovation star Bryan Baeumler.

Corus Studios' first foray into scripted content finds an international home with ReelOne, who acquire the remaining worldwide rights to the The Love Club (4x120), featuring four scripted made-for-TV movies. The next chapter of the franchise, The Love Club Moms (4x120), recently started production and will be distributed by Corus Studios in 2025.

"Corus Studios is thrilled to have sold the remaining worldwide rights of The Love Club to ReelOne following the sale to the Hallmark Channel in the U.S. last year. ReelOne is the ideal partner to expand those sales around the world and their acquisition further solidifies the confidence in the quality of our scripted movies," said Lisa Godfrey, Senior Vice President of Original Content and Corus Studios. "As we expand into more markets with new partners, we look forward to offering captivating content to prospective buyers that will appeal to audiences globally."

Q3 and Q4 sales highlights include:

Corus Studios expands sales with Box TV to include India, confirming 188 hours to the territory, including Season 1 of Home to Win (10x60) and Hot Market (8x60), plus full series orders of Great Chocolate Showdown, Season 1-4 (32x60) and Wall of Chefs, Season 1-2 (30x60). Box TV also buys new content for the Balkans and Vietnam, including Pamela's Garden of Eden, Season 2 (8x60).

New licensee in Turkey, Tivilife brings premium home renovation programming to their viewers, including Backyard Builds, Season 3-4 (19x30), Family Home Overhaul, Season 1 (8x60), and Home to Win: For the Holidays, Season 4 (8x60).

As part of Hulu's continued partnership with Corus Studios, the U.S. streaming service confirms 85 additional hours of content, including Crime Beat, Season 4 (15x60), Season 2 of Deadman's Curse (8x60) and Gut Job (8x60). The CW Network continues to be the U.S. broadcaster for Great Chocolate Showdown, recently airing Season 4 (8x60), while Discovery U.S. airs Season 4 of Scott's Vacation House Rules (14x60).

Corus Studios sells more than 110 hours of original series and documentaries to Australia, including Season 1 of House of Ali (8x60) and Styled (8x60) and Hoarder House Flippers, Season 1-2 (14x60) to Foxtel. On Nine Network, Rock Solid Builds, Season 2 (10x60) and Scott's Vacation House Rules, Season 3 (16x60) are set to air. The feature documentary Sex with Sue (1x90) was acquired by SBS Viceland and SBS On Demand and factual series BLK: An Origin Story (4x60) was picked up by Australia's indigenous channel NITV and SBS On Demand.

Viaplay Group introduces 122 new hours to viewers of its TV channels in Sweden, Norway and Denmark, including Season 1 of Backroad Truckers (8x60), Big Rig Warriors (10x30), Big Timber (10x60), and Buying the View (26x30), as well as Season 1-2 of Hoarder House Flippers (14x60). Viaplay Group also brings Salvage Kings, Season 1-3 (28x60) to its TV channels in Denmark.

French Canada partner, Quebecor Content purchases over 100 hours of Corus Studios content, including Worst to First, Season 2 (10x60) and Trading Up With Mandy Rennehan (10x60); and Fire Masters, Season 3 (20x60) and Project Bakeover, Season 2 (10x60).

Corus Studios sales were brokered by Rita Carbone Fleury, Worldwide Sales Lead for Corus Studios, Leyla Formoso, representing sales for Latin American and select European territories, and Pooja Nirmal Kant, overseeing sales in Asia and Central Eastern Europe.

Corus Studios' Original content team driving its slate of Lifestyle and Factual series is helmed by industry executives Colin Bohm, Executive Vice President of Content and Corporate Strategy, Lisa Godfrey, Senior Vice President of Original Content and Corus Studios, and Vice President of Original Content, Rachel Nelson. Debbie Brown, Dora Fong, Marni Goldman and Susan Alexander are Production Executives for Food Network Canada, The HISTORY Channel, HGTV Canada, and W Network.

Backyard Builds is produced by Frantic Films. Big Timber, Pamela's Cooking With Love, and Pamela's Garden of Eden is produced by Fireworks Media Group. Pamela Anderson is represented by APA. Backroad Truckers and Big Rig Warriors is produced by Mayhem Entertainment. House of Ali, Great Chocolate Showdown, Hot Market and The Love Club is produced by Nikki Ray Media Agency. BLK: An Origin Story is produced by Hungry Eyes Media. Bryan's All In and Island of Bryan are produced by Si Entertainment. Buying the View is produced by Our House Media. Crime Beat is produced by The Global Television Network. Deadman's Curse, Styled, and Worst to First is produced by Great Pacific Media. Family Home Overhaul, and Lost Car Rescue is produced by Proper Television. Farmhouse Facelift is produced by Be Collective. Hoarder House Flippers is produced by Anaid. Home to Win is produced by Architect Films. Gut Job is produced by Shoots N' Leaves Media. Trading Up With Mandy Rennehan is produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment. Project Bakeover is produced by eOne. Scott's Vacation House Rules is produced by MEM. Rock Solid Builds is produced by Cineflix Productions. Salvage Kings is produced by Media Headquarters. Sex With Sue is produced by Banger Films. Wall of Chefs is produced by Insight Productions, a Boat Rocker Company.

For Corus Studios full catalogue of content available, visit www.corusstudios.com

Corus Studios is a division of Corus Entertainment.

About Corus Studios

Established in 2015, Corus Studios, a division of Corus Entertainment, is a premium content studio that develops, produces and distributes a wide array of original lifestyle, unscripted and factual content globally. Offering dynamic programming that entertains, informs and drives audiences across platforms, Corus Studios content is featured across Corus' suite of channels, including HGTV Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Food Network Canada, and SLICE™. To date, Corus Studios content has been sold in over 150 territories worldwide.

About Corus Entertainment Inc. Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, digital and streaming services, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, leading 2D animation software supplier Toon Boom and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, Magnolia Network Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. Corus is the domestic advertising representative and an original content partner for Pluto TV, a Paramount Company, which is the leading free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

SOURCE Corus Entertainment Inc.

For further information: Julie MacFarlane, Publicity Manager, Lifestyle Content and Corus Studios, Corus Entertainment, 416.860.4876 [email protected]; Emily Crane, Senior Publicist, Lifestyle Content and Corus Studios, Corus Entertainment, 416.860.4220, [email protected]; For more information on sales of Corus Studios content, please contact: Rita Carbone Fleury, Corus Studios Worldwide Sales, [email protected]; Leyla Formoso, Corus Studios Sales Representative, Latin America, France, Italy, Portugal, Spain, [email protected]; Pooja Nirmal Kant, Corus Studios Sales Representative, Asia and Central Eastern Europe, [email protected]