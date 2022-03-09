CORUS ENTERTAINMENT LAUNCHES THE 2022 CORUS APPRENTICE PROGRAM: YOUNG ADULT SCRIPTED IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE BANFF WORLD MEDIA FESTIVAL

This Year's Program Focused on Supporting Writers from Underrepresented Communities Interested in the Young Adult Scripted Genre

To share this release socially use: https://bit.ly/3hKk5bN

TORONTO, March 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Corus Entertainment and the Banff World Media Festival (BANFF) announced that the submission process for the 2022 Corus Apprentice Program: Young Adult Scripted launches today. The focus of this year's Program is to seek out writers from underrepresented communities interested in young adult live-action television scripting.

In order to apply to the program, candidates are required to submit a resume, a letter of intent that speaks to their commitment to the young adult scripted space and two letters of recommendation from Canadian film and television professionals. In addition, a spec script for either a half-hour or one-hour existing show, or an original concept script is also required. Aspiring writers from underrepresented communities, with a strong desire to write in the young adult space, are encouraged to apply.

Selected candidates of the 2022 Corus Apprentice Program: Young Adult Scripted will receive a full-access pass to BANFF 2022 from June 12 – June 15, and a two-week internship opportunity in the writer's room of a Corus-supported young adult live-action production between June 2022 and June 2023. The submission process is open until Monday, April 11, 2022.

"Our Corus Apprentice Program is a key tenet of our approach to foster the creative pipeline and support underrepresented voices and perspectives in Canada," said Colin Bohm, Executive Vice President, Content and Corporate Strategy, Corus Entertainment. "As a content creator and commissioner, we value and recognize the importance of great storytelling and with this year's focus, we are advancing fresh new diverse voices into writer's rooms for the young adult genre."

"For years now the Corus Apprentice Program has included some of the most talented new voices in our industry," said Jenn Kuzmyk, Executive Director, Banff World Media Festival. "We look forward to continuing the legacy of this inspiring program with our partners at Corus, and indeed to hosting this year's cohort of writers – in person – in the Canadian Rockies."

For more information about the 2022 Corus Apprentice Program: Young Adult Scripted and submission requirements, please click here .

Social Media Links:

Follow Corus PR on Twitter @Corus PR and LinkedIn

Follow The Banff World Media Festival on Twitter @BanffMedia, Facebook and Instagram

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital and streaming assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, leading 2D animation software supplier Toon Boom and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, Magnolia Network Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with broadly distributed Canadian streaming platforms STACKTV, Nick+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

About the Banff World Media Festival

The Banff World Media Festival and the Rockie Awards host one of the world's most important gatherings of entertainment industry executives and creators, dedicated to content development, production, broadcast and distribution within the screen industries. BANFF provides a platform for the evolving global media industry to develop its creative and business objectives. It serves as a leading destination for co-production and co-venture partners and is an unparalleled marketplace for international decision-makers to connect with new partners, learn from industry leaders and execute new business deals. BANFF respectfully acknowledges that the territory in which the festival takes place is located on the traditional lands of the Treaty 7 Territory, comprised of the Stoney Nakoda Nations of Wesley, Chiniki, and Bearspaw; three Nations of the Blackfoot Confederacy: the Pikani, Kainai, and Siksika; and the Tsuu T'ina of the Dene people. Treaty 7 territory is also shared with the Métis Nation of Alberta, Region III. This area was also used by the Ktunaxa and the Maskwacis people. BANFF's office is on the Treaty Lands and Territory of the Mississaugas of the Credit and the traditional territory of the Anishinaabe, the Wendat and the Haudenosaunee. Toronto (also known as Tkaronto) is home to First Nations, Métis and the Inuit peoples from across Turtle Island.

SOURCE Corus Entertainment Inc.

For further information: Magda Krpan, Director, CSR & Sponsorship, Corus Entertainment, 416.479.6054, [email protected]; Brian Boudreau, Account Manager, Banff World Media Festival, Tel: 1.416.408.2300 x 284, [email protected]